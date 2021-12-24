Adventure Guide: Winter welcomes Woodward

Snowboarders take the second chair up the mountain on the Hot Laps lift at Woodward Park City on opening day Saturday morning, December 14, 2019, amidst snow showers. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Woodward Park City, the area’s indoor and outdoor action sports center, opened on Dec. 14, 2019.

The resort, located at 3863 Kilby Road, offers an array of winter activities such as skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking, but also offers all-season indoor activities such as skateboard, scooter, parkour, cheer, BMX biking and more.

This winter, Woodward Park City will debut a new feature on the southeast corner of its indoor concrete park. Construction started on Sept. 7, but the area remains partially open.

In addition to the concrete park, Woodward Park City’s 66,000-square- foot indoor Action Sports Hub includes a pump track, mini ramps, parkour zone, spring floor, Olympic grade trampolines, foam pits and a digital media lab.

Woodward Park City’s winter brings additional outdoor offerings on its Mountain Park system, a network of terrain zones that create innovative on- mountain experiences at a base area, as well as multiple learning and freestyle zones for all skill levels. Some of the winter experiences include lift-served skiing and snowboarding, with ski camps and private lessons available.

Then there’s the tubing.

Woodward Park City’s two-hour tubing sessions on the longest tubing lanes in Utah are open to ages 4 and up and are serviced by two conveyor lifts. For safety reasons, children under 4 are not permitted on conveyors or tubing lanes, and children ages 4 to 6 must be accompanied by an adult with a valid tubing-session pass.

Reservations for tubing sessions are highly recommended, and can be made by visiting shop.woodwardparkcity.com/s/ tubing/p/tubing-park.

With all of Woodward Park City’s offerings, the resort is continually updating its coronavirus-related policies for the protection and safety of its guests and staff.

• Masks are required Indoors unless guests are eating or drinking.

• Masks are optional for outdoor activities.

• Staff is required to be vaccinated.

WOODWARD PARK CITY WINTER EVENTS

Schedule may change throughout the season

• Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 4 — Play Forever Friday, featuring discounted all-access tickets. $10 of each all-access ticket purchased that day will be donated to the Park City Community Foundation and distributed to the resort’s nonprofit partners.