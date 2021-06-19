Adventure Guide: No kids, no problem



The Park Record.

While there are countless family-friendly activities in Park City, there’s also something to be said for enjoying an adults-only vacation once in a while. Fortunately, Park City has got you covered, from spa days to nightlife and everything in between.

So what does an ideal adults-only trip to Park City actually look like? Far be it from us to tell you what to do while you’re here, but this itinerary for a fun-filled long weekend will help you get the ball rolling. Just make sure to call and check in on the kids every once in a while because, we promise, you’ll be having such a good time that you won’t be thinking about what they’re doing back at home with grandma and grandpa.

Friday:

Evening:

You’ve checked into your hotel and gotten settled. What next? How about dinner at one of the many renowned restaurants on Main Street, followed by tapping into your creative side by partaking in the Park City Gallery Association’s Gallery Stroll, held on the last Friday of every month. Cap the evening with drinks at a local watering hole.

Saturday:

Morning: Hopefully you didn’t get too wild last night because Saturday morning is a perfect time to get up early (or not so early, if that’s not your thing) to hit the links at one of the area’s several golf courses. Tip: Reserve a tee time in advance to ensure that sand traps and water are the only obstacles you encounter during your outing.

Afternoon: After working up an appetite, refuel with brunch then head to Outlets Park City for a shopping extravaganza. If you’re feeling a little worn out after that, that’s a great excuse to pamper yourself with a massage or facial at a local spa.

Evening: Find a restaurant that serves whatever you’ve got a hankering for — either on Main Street or beyond — then catch an outdoor concert put on by one of the several performing arts organizations in town. This time of year, nothing is better than a show under the skies, though you’ll want to bring a blanket — and someone to snuggle with — because it can get chilly when the sun goes down.

Sunday:

Morning: Park City’s world-class trails system is beckoning. Get out there and enjoy a bike ride or hike, reveling in the connection to nature that being out in the crisp mountain air provides. Just don’t forget the camera — these are views you’ll want to remember forever.

Afternoon: Bask in the sunshine while grabbing lunch and a beer on an outdoor dining deck or patio. After that, head to lower Main Street for the open-air Park Silly Sunday Market, where you’ll find live music, entertainment and vendors peddling all sorts of artisanal goods. Best of all: It’s free to attend.

Evening: The weekend is coming to a close, but it’s not over yet. Why not end your trip with one last adventure: Step out of your culinary comfort zone for dinner, which shouldn’t be hard given the incredible diversity in Park City’s culinary scene. We’re betting you’ll head home with a new favorite dish, not to mention a sense of pride for trying something new. After filling up, return to your hotel, where there’s one last thing to do before your vacation is complete: Start planning your return visit.