21 years of organic and GMO-free meats and produce

For the past 21 years, the Park City Farmers Market has given local residents and visitors a weekly option to not only find nutritious foods, unique crafts and mingle with friends, but also support an array of Utah farmers.



The market, which is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at Canyons Village Cabriolet parking lot, is organized, run and managed by Volker Ritzinger, owner of Volker’s Bakery, a European-style bakery in Kamas. Ritzinger is the longest acting farmers market manager in the state.

“There are farmers markets that have run longer than ours in Park City, but they all have changed managers over the years,” he said. “I’m the one who

helps the new managers with their markets.” One of Ritzinger’s priorities for the Park City Farmer’s Market is to make sure the foods that are sold are GMO free, organic and locally sourced. “I want to make sure my friends in Park City have access to the best and healthy foods,” he said.



Ritzinger, who initially moved to Park City from his native Austria nearly 25 years ago to play hockey, also wants to support local farms. “I care about the farmers, and I want to make sure they make some money,” he said. “Without the farmers, we don’t have a market.” The Park City Farmers Market also features nonfood items. “We want to offer something for everyone, and if someone wants to buy some crafts and clothing made

by locals, I make sure we have those things,” he said.



Ritzinger said Park City Farmers Market participants have become like a family over the years, and he is constantly looking to share the bond with new members. “I know the old-timers, but when I see someone new and I like what they are selling and producing, I ask if they want to come to our market in Park City,” he said. For information, visit parkcityfarmersmarket.com

