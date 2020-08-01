Adventure Guide: A handful of fun Park City events remain on the calendar

Joey Combs, an employee at Volker's Bakery, bags a loaf of orange cranberry bread for a customer during the Farmer's Market Grand Opening in the Silver King Parking Lot on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

This article appears in The Park Record’s July Adventure Guide, which can be viewed in full in our e-edition or at parkrecord.com/special-sections/adventure-guide/.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has squashed local large-gathering summer events, there are still opportunities to enjoy live music and other events in a coronavirus-aware state. Here are some August highlights.

Music On The Patio

When: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., every Wednesday

Where: Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Cost: free

Music on the Patio, which features live acoustic performances by professional local singer-songwriters, is a partnership between the Park City Library and Mountain Town Music, a local music-promotion nonprofit. The concerts are produced by Friends of the Park City Library, which raises funds to supplement library operations.

The August and September schedule is as follows:

August:

5 — Shannon Runyon

12 — Scott Klismith 19 — Brother Chucky 26 — Rick Gerber

September:

2 — Nicole P

For information, visit parkcitylibrary.org.

Park City Farmers Market

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., every Wednesday

Where: at the Silver King Lot, 1315 Lowell Ave.

Cost: free

The Park City Farmers Market, founded by Volker Ritzinger of Volker’s Bakery in 2002, offers an array of fresh, organic, non-GMO produce, meats, cheeses and artisan breads grown, raised, made and baked in Utah. The market is open to senior citizens from 11 a.m. to noon, and to the general public from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ritzinger worked with the Utah Department of Agriculture and came up with a list of COVID-19 safety precautions. The guidelines include setting up kiosks and tents 10 feet apart, installing hand-sanitizing stations between every fifth tent and having separate entries and exits. For information, visit parkcityfarmersmarket.com.

Park City Gallery Association Gallery Stroll

When: 6-9 p.m. on the last Friday of the month

Cost: free

Park City Gallery Association’s Monthly Gallery Stroll gives the public opportunities to visit local galleries, see new works and, on occasion, talk with artists. Since participating galleries’ spaces are different, each will set their own social-distancing protocols that will adhere to Summit County Health Department COVID-19 guidelines. For information and participating artists, visit parkcitygalleryassociation.com.

Summit Community Gardens:

Dinners In The Gardens

When: Aug. 6 and Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m.

Where: 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive

Cost: varies

Summit Community Gardens hosts two dinners a month, as part of its fundraising efforts. Each dinner is set in a way where diners can safely connect with local restaurants, local producers and purveyors. Each dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.

The August dinner schedule is:

Farm to Table with Twisted Fern, Aug. 6

Twisted Fern, located at 1300 Snow Creek Drive, is known for its array of meat and vegetarian dishes. Owners Adam and Meisha Ross believe serving minimally processed real food should be the norm, not a catchy pitch.

Dig In! Reimagined, Aug. 30

Summit Community Gardens’ Dig In! originally was a large dinner party for up to 450 people. Since COVID-19 protocols will prevent that many people getting together in one place, Summit Community Gardens is in the process of creating Dig In! Reimagined. The event will feature local, organic food supplied by local producers and purveyors, prepared by local chefs.

For information and registration regarding Summit Community Gardens’ Dinners in the Garden, visit summitcommunitygardens.org.

Nature Bathing Walks

When: 6-7:30 p.m., every other Monday

Where: location varies

Cost: free

The Summit Land Conservancy has partnered with Communities That Care, a youth mental wellness organization, to offer a Nature Bathing Walks that focuses on the art and healing powers of Shinrinyoku, which translates to “forest bathing” or “absorbing the forest atmosphere.” The program not only encourages people to spend time in the outdoors immersed in the sights, smells, textures, and sounds of nature. It also teaches the pleasures of presence in the wild and helps create a more defined sense of purpose and connection to the area. The walks are limited to 20 people and masks are required. Walkers are also encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on during breaks.

Here is the August schedule:

Aug. 3 — Daly Traihead/Empire Canyon

Aug. 17 — Empire Trailhead/9K Foot Trail

Aug. 31 — Stevens Grove, Oakley

To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0b4fabaf2ca7fa7-moon3. For information, visit wesaveland.org.

Hops Hunters Hikes

When: Aug. 5, 6-7:30 p.m.

Summit Land Conservancy also offers Hops Hunters Hikes each summer. During these hikes the participants learn about the area’s history and search for wild hops from the hills around Park City — which a brewer from Wasatch Brewery uses in a beer that’s served during the conservancy’s annual fundraiser. The hops were planted by German miners who settled in Park City in the 1800s. For information and registration, visit wesaveland.org/hops-hunters.