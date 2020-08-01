Adventure Guide: A motherlode of activity

Park City Museum Tour Guide Kathleen Phillips holds up a photo of the Park City Museum with Joe Tiernay as she talks about the history of the building during the guided historic Main Street walking tour Monday afternoon, August 15, 2016. Phillips delegated Tiernay to hold her laminated historical photos which she used throughout the tour to show what Main Street Park City used to look like.

Park Record file photo

This article appears in The Park Record’s July Adventure Guide, which can be viewed in full in our e-edition or at parkrecord.com/special-sections/adventure-guide/.

The Park City Museum is a prime spot for learning about the town’s history, from the mining days in the 1800s to becoming the winter-sports mecca that provided the slopes for the 2002 Winter Games and continues to host world-class competitions.

Museum hours run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the general public every Wednesday through Sunday, and there is an hour between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays reserved for senior citizens and individuals who are considered high-risk regarding the novel coronavirus.

Through permanent, interactive exhibits with local artifacts that date back to the Wild West, the public can get a feel for what it was like to frequent the local saloons and see how miners accessed their perilous jobs deep into the mountains.

These exhibits also spotlight the new dawn of skiing that started more than 50 years ago at what is now known as Park City Mountain Resort, and extended into Deer Valley. The exhibits include preserved gondolas and skis from Olympic gold medalists Ted Ligety and the late Stein Eriksen.

Down the hall from the permanent exhibits is the Tozer Gallery, which houses traveling exhibits that are usually part of the Smithsonian Institute’s Traveling Exhibition Service.

The museum is currently showing “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” which examines the U.S. internment camps and is on display through Oct. 4.

Since the Park City Museum is following COVID-19 self-distancing guidelines and other protocols, visitors must wear masks. There are also hand-sanitizing stations available at the front door, and the staff hands out disposable gloves because of the interactive elements of the exhibits. The staff has also increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the museum to ensure the safety of visitors.

To further adhere to coronavirus protocols, the museum has eliminated entry tickets and timing admissions to every 30 minutes. The best way to visit the museum is to call and make a reservation.

In addition to exhibits, the Park City Museum offers historic walking tours, which get visitors out onto Main Street to learn about the town’s history firsthand through visiting various buildings to hear their stories and compare them with historic photos.

The tours, which are appropriate for ages 13 and older, start at 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays through Aug. 28 in front of Grappa Restaurant, 151 Main St., and last approximately 75 minutes. Groups are limited to six people, although special tours can be requested for more. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water and sunscreen and wear a hat or other sun protection. Masks are also required.

Historic Walking Tour registration can be completed by emailing education@parkcityhistory.org, and reservations and payments must be made 24 hours in advance. The cost for a tour is $10 per person, and a combination ticket for a tour and Park City Museum admission is $22.

For information about the Park City Museum, its exhibits and walking tours, call 435-649-7457 or visit parkcityhistory.org.