Adventure Guide: Make A Splash

So, it’s summer in Park City and you’re looking for something out of the ordinary that will still give you that sweet, sweet rush of adrenaline. Well, you’re in luck! The Park City area has a lot more than hiking and biking going for it. From the Jordanelle Reservoir to the nearby Weber River and beyond, there’s plenty of fun to be had out on the water.

Rafting

If you want to dip your toe into some roaring rapids, you can’t do much better than the Weber River. With its Class II rapids, it’s the perfect introduction to rafting while still providing the exhilaration and gorgeous vistas you seek. If you want to give it a try, but don’t feel confident going it alone, most guides offer either half-day or full-day packages that include lunch.

Kayaking

Similar to rafting, kayaking gets you on the Weber River rapids in a more physically demanding way. If your idea is that it’s not a true adventure if you don’t work up a sweat, kayaking might just be your speed.

Stand-Up Paddleboarding

The perfect combination of relaxing and physically challenging, stand-up paddleboarding has grown significantly in popularity over the past several years. It’s easy to see why!

A derivative of surfing born in Hawaii, SUP, as it’s called by those in the know, gets you out on a calm body of water and forces you to rely on your balance and coordination to stay out of the water. It’s a full-body workout, make no mistake, but once you get the hang of it, there are few things more serene.

Fly-Fishing

While fishing might not be an adrenaline rush, it is out of the ordinary, right? Unlike traditional fishing, fly-fishing has you wading out into the water rather than on a boat or fishing from the shores of a lake or river. Be sure your interest in the sport is genuine before you commit, though, because you’ll need to purchase a fishing license from the Utah Fish & Wildlife Department before you can participate. If you want a relaxing day in the water and to maybe catch dinner while you’re at it, a fly-fishing excursion might just be right for you.

Adventure Guides

Now that you’re all pumped up to hit the water, all you need to know is where to begin. Here are three of the biggest adventure guide companies in the area. They handle the logistics — you just focus on the fun.

All Seasons Adventures

435-649-9619

Founded in 2001 by longtime Park City local Bruce “Goose” Juhl, All Seasons offers rafting, kayaking and fly-fishing tours, as well as more traditional activities like hiking and biking (and other not-so-traditional ones like trap shooting and horseback riding). Basically, if it’s outdoors, All Seasons can probably help you enjoy it to the fullest. If you’re having trouble choosing, they’ve got you covered there, too, with adventure packages that combine multiple activities.

Utah Outdoor Adventures

1-801-703-3357

Founded by Salt Lake City native Tyler McGavin, Utah Outdoor Adventures is true to its name: the company’s reach goes nearly statewide and beyond. If you’re interested in rafting the Weber, they can guide you, of course, but they also boast that they are willing to drive up to 300 miles outside of Park City to assist you with whatever activity you have in mind.

If you are camping or looking to rent camping gear, head- ing out for overnight or multiple day trips, or if you need a shuttle ride from one adventure to the next, Utah Outdoor Adventures is there for you. Want to check out Jackson Hole, Wyoming? Or head down to Moab? These are your guys.

Destination Sports

435-649-8092

Established in 1978, Destination Sports claims the distinction of being Park City’s first professional outfitter and tour provider. Whether your interests are river rafting, kayaking, tubing, stand-up paddleboarding, fly-fishing or some combination of those activities, Destination Sports is ready. If your interests lie on solid ground, they can take you horseback riding or romping around on an all-terrain vehicle, too.