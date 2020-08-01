Adventure Guide: Power To The Pedal
The Park Record
If you’re among the lucky ones who call Park City home, we don’t have to tell you how beautiful it is. But for those who are visiting: Can you believe how gorgeous it is here? Unbelievable, right?
It’s so beautiful, in fact, that you’ll want to really take it all in.
You can’t do that when you’re driving, you have to watch the road! No, the best and most fun way to get around Park City is by bicycle. Electric pedal assist bicycle, that is.
If you’re interested in touring Park City by e-bike, you have a few options.
Summit Bike Share
If you just want to get from Point A to Point B, Summit Bike Share is a solid bet. The program, which debuted in 2017, boasts 190 e-bikes at 20 docking stations around Summit County. All you have to do is download the app and choose a membership. There are annual and monthly passes, but
for a short-term visitor the “pay per ride” option is likely best. From there, all you have to do is find a docking station, bring up the app on your phone and follow the instructions. You’ll be riding from Prospector to Kimball Junction in record time!
COVID-19 note: Summit Bike Share staff members are committed to cleaning bikes between trips, but to be on the safe side, riders are still advised to wipe down the bike they plan to ride before use.
One more thing: E-bike use is permitted on soft-surface trails wider than 5 feet and all paved multi-use paths within Park City. If you’re not sure you’re riding in the right place, visit parkcity.org and navigate to the “E-Bikes Pathways Use and Etiquette” page for a trails map.
For more information visit summitbikeshare.com or call the customer service center at 1-877-460-2435.
Individual Bike Rentals
If it’s a little more freedom and adventure you’re after — first
of all, welcome to Park City, you’ll feel right at home — then our local bike retailers are the way to go. The following shops will help you find the right e-bike, whether you want to cruise or go fast or just want to be dockless for the day. Below are a few retailers that offer e-bike rentals. Prices vary by retailer and length of rental (expect to pay anywhere from $48-$110), so be sure to call or visit their website before you swing by.
Cole Sport
1615 Park Ave., Park City
435-649-4800
White Pine Touring
1790 Bonanza Drive, Suite 120, Park City
435-649-8710
Bahnhof Sport
693 Main St., Park City
435-645-9700
JANS Recreation Experts
1600 Park Ave., Park City
435-649-4949
Silver Star Ski and Sport
1825 Three Kings Drive, Suite 85, Park City
435-645-7827
Park City Bike Demos
1500 Kearns Blvd., Park City
435-659-3991
Welcome to The Park Record’s August edition of the summer Adventure Guide.