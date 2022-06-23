Family fun easily accessible in Park City and the surrounding area

The perfect time for a new adventure is when the kids get out of school for the summer. Regardless of what your family likes to do, Park City is sure to have something to entertain you. And whether you have children or teens, the diverse local offerings will be sure to excite even the hardest to please. Here are some activities the whole family is sure to love:



• Follow in an Olympian’s footsteps at the Utah Olympic Park.

Families can go extreme tubing and experience what it’s like to traverse down the same ski jumps used in the 2002 Winter Olympics or ride on the Olympic Sliding Track where bobsled, skeleton and luge events were held. With other offerings like a ropes course, zipline and Alf Engen Ski Museum, the Olympic Park can entertain the whole family.



• Unleash your inner artist at the Kimball Art Center.

Whether you’re searching for a rainy day activity or hoping to stay cool indoors, the Kimball Art Center has activities for artists of all levels. There are several summer camps and workshop options for children and teens. Families may also want to sign up for a class together or spend time exploring carefully curated exhibitions.



• Become one with nature at the Swaner Preserve.

The 1,200-acre nature preserve, located in Kimball Junction, has around 10 miles of trails amid wetlands and wildlife habitats. Parents may look forward to spending a quiet afternoon surrounded by wide-open space while little ones look for creatures like cranes, deer or elk. Visitors can also learn about environmental stewardship and the importance of protecting land.



• Enjoy a scenic train ride on the Heber Valley Railroad.

Less than 30 minutes outside of Park City, the town of Heber is home to the historic Heber Creeper train, which is still operating. Families can enjoy a peaceful ride, ranging between 60 minutes and three hours, with incredible views along the Wasatch Front. Those looking for a bit more entertainment may opt for one of several themed rides with performers, gunfights, trivia, music and more.



• Ride the coaster at Park City Mountain Resort.

During the winter season, PCMR is a popular destination for skiers and snowboarders, but the fun doesn’t stop once the snow melts. The resort’s coaster takes riders through more than a mile of twists and turns, reaching speeds up to 25 mph, as they travel through Park City’s beautiful mountain scenery. If that’s not enough excitement, the resort also has an alpine slide.



• Beat the heat on the Weber River.

It’s going to be a hot summer, and what better way is there to cool off than in the mountain water? The rapids aren’t too extreme, which makes it a great place for families who are new to rafting to start. Several local businesses offer tube rentals or guided rafting tours for those seeking an adventure that’s sure to create memories.