Keep safe in the backcountry this season

Park City offers plenty of backcountry terrain to shred without worrying about the usual crowds at the resorts. But a day in the backcountry comes with risks and dangers. Here are a couple of safety tips to keep in mind.

Research and have the right gear

It sounds obvious, but any trip into the backcountry wouldn’t be complete without plenty of research and preparation. Know exactly where you’re going and when and for how long. Be sure to check the conditions that day before heading out.



In addition to the usual ski and cold-weather gear, be sure to pack equipment like a shovel, an avalanche probe, climbing skins, food and water. Always be prepared for the worst.

Consult an expert

Don’t be afraid to take an avalanche safety course before heading out. Getting caught in an avalanche is every backcountry skier’s nightmare, but not knowing what to do is even worse. Also, there’s always the option of taking a guided trip into the backcountry.

Here are some important safety resources to use before your trip:

• Utah Avalanche Center, utahavalanchecenter.org

• Know Before You Go, kbyg.org

• American Avalanche Institute, americanavalancheinstitute.com .

Guides and outfitters

— compiled by Brendan Farrell —

Park City Powder Cats

Pccats.com

435-649-6596

Park City Powder Cats offers guided backcountry tours as well as introductory clinics to backcountry skiing.



Inspired Summit Adventures

Inspiredsummit.com

435-640-4421

Inspired Summit Adventures’ offerings include snowmobile access ski touring in the

Uinta Mountains as well as avalanche education and “human powered” ski touring.



Utah Mountain Adventures

Utahmountainadventures.com

801-550-3986

Utah Mountain Adventures offers all sorts of winter-sports courses as well as ski and snowboard tours.



The Backcountry Pros

Thebackcountrypros.com

801-631-4360

The Backcountry Pros live up to their name, giving thrill-seekers an adventure of a lifetime all winter long.

