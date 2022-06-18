State Park camping sites are only short drives from the Park City area

Want to get away? Fortunately for you, some of the best camping in the state is within a short drive from Park City. If you’re looking to escape the business of daily life and experience Mother Nature for a couple of days, here are some prime camping spots:



Wasatch Mountain State Park

800-322-3770

Located in Heber Valley, Wasatch Mountain State Park offers plenty of activities and camping sites. The park offers plenty of campsites, including some that have hookups for water and power, as well as cabin rentals.

During the day, visitors can enjoy over 40 miles of hiking, mountain biking and equestrian trails within the park. Wasatch Mountain State Park also

offers motorized trails for four-wheel drive vehicles and dirt bikes. Visitors can also take in the historic Tate Barn and Huber Grove, home of Huber Farmhouse and Creamery. The state park is also home to Soldier

Hollow, which hosted cross-country skiing and biathlon events during the 2002 Winter Olympics.



Rockport State Park

800-322-3770

For those looking for some time on the water while they’re camping, Rockport State Park is a good option. The park is located in Peoa and should satisfy anyone who loves water sports. Rockport State Park offers plenty of options for campers. Visitors can enjoy plenty of recreation during

the day, as the Rockport Reservoir is perfect for tubing, waterskiing and wakeboarding. With trout and bass populating the waters, there’s plenty of

good fishing as well. If you’re looking for something away from the water, the park offers a 3D archery range, though visitors must provide their own bow and arrows.



Jordanelle State Park

800-322-3770

The Jordanelle Reservoir is just 15-20 minutes away from Park City, and Jordanelle State Park offers plenty of camping for those who want to turn

their trip into a weekend on the water. The park’s Hailstone Recreation is a developed campground with campsites for tents and RVs. The state park is perfect for boating and other water sports. Visitors can also enjoy the park’s

trails if they’re looking for something different away from the water. While planning your trip, be sure to check stateparks.utah.gov for all of the latest information about current conditions, the fire risk and other important details about each park.

