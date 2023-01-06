Tips to get in-step with snowshoeing

Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter’s EcoHost and Program Leader Hunter Klingensmith leads the Ebanks family across the Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter during their snowshoe tour Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2016. The tour lasted nearly an hour.

The seemingly endless trails along the Wasatch Back and throughout Summit County invites hikers to enjoy the stunning seasonal wonders of this area–including winter. But with an average snowfall exceeding 62 inches most years, access to these pristine trails requires a great pair of

snowshoes.



To ensure a good fit, experts select snowshoes based on the hiker’s weight, trail terrain, and

snow conditions. Here’s why.

Weight of user

The benefit of using snowshoes when hiking is to increase the the surface area to prevent sinking in deep snow. So it makes sense that users consider weight. Snowshoes are typically sold by

length, which compensates for the weight.

For instance,

• 20 inch styles are typically designed for

youth weighing up to 80 pounds.

• 21 inch styles are designed for users up to 125 pounds.

• 22 inches – up to 150 pounds.

• 25 inches – up to 175 pounds

• 30 inches – up to 220 pounds

• 35-36 inches for those weighing over 220 pounds.



Snowshoe length is important for weight, but length also matters based on the terrain and snow conditions.

Terrain and the snow conditions

If the terrain is piled with light, fluffy snow, a larger snowshoe will help keep hikers afloat.

But if the snow is compacted, wet, or dense, it’s easier to maneuver a shoe with a smaller surface.

Smaller shoe models are also helpful for steep terrain with compacted or icy snow and ungroomed trails.



Selecting the ideal snowshoe model isn’t hard, but selecting the best trail from a wide selection of choices is tough. But what a wonderful dilemma!



Check the weather before you go, grab plenty of water, snacks, sunscreen, and a pair of trekking poles, then, depending on your skill level, here are some popular snowshoe-friendly trails near Park City to get you started.



Popular snowshoe-friendly trails

Quinn’s Junction is popular trailhead within the Round Valley open space that sits northeast of Old Town. This 700 acre space offers a handful of fantastic trails and free parking and restroom facilities.



Old Ranch Road is another popular trail within Round Valley.



PC Hill offers a stunning overhead view of Park City. Clocking in at just under 1.5 miles, this intermediate trail is popular among locals.



Rockport Lake Trail runs near Rockport Lake near Coalville, Utah. This two-mile trail offers a tremendous experience for hikers of all skill levels.



For those new to the sport or are just visiting the area, consider renting equipment from a local dealer. And for the ultimate snowshoe experience, a guided snowshoe tour will ensure hikers enjoy beautiful country that matches their skill levels.

