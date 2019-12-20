Winter Adventure Guide: A home of your own

If you’re in the market for a mountain getaway, there are plenty of options. From luxury multi-million-dollar homes to condominiums, Park City is a great place to vacation and easy to get to. Taxes are low, schools are great, and the lifestyle is enviable. And while you think you may be out of your price range, it’s worth checking it out, isn’t it? Sure, the real estate market is hot, but not overheated. There are deals to be had out there. You may be surprised with what you find and there are plenty of professionals to help you find just the right property. Here are a couple of areas to keep your eye on.

Park City’s Main Street and Historic District is an authentic gem with roots in the mining past. It’s authentic, quaint and filled with resurgent businesses. Visitors dine and shop, while residents check their mail and socialize on Main Street. And, a place in Old Town is just steps away from all of the action, but with a high price tag.

Deer Valley homes and condos rise above it all with views, amenities, and even higher price tags. But there are a number of homes for sale tucked away in the forest that were someone else’s dream at one time and could be yours.

There are fixer-upper homes in the Park Meadows and Prospector areas, and older condos ripe for renovation in Old Town and at Park City Mountain.

To the north, Kimball Junction is booming, with condos in the meadows and high priced-homes on the heights. Neighborhoods such as Jeremy Ranch, Pinebrook, and Summit Park are minutes from both Park City and Salt Lake City. It’s the best of both worlds.

Wasatch County, to the south, is seeing new resorts around the Jordanelle Reservoir such as Deer Mountain, Black Rock Ridge and Victory Ranch. Further down, the towns of Heber City and Midway have more traditional homes and a more relaxed lifestyle.

So, what’s it hurt to dream a little, and look around? Dreams do come true, you know.