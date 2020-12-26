Winter Adventure Guide: A world-class experience

Siena Downard, 4, skis ahead of her mother, Jodi Downard, as they head toward the Sterling Express chair lift at Deer Valley Resort on opening day Saturday morning, December 8, 2018.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Few names in the ski industry are as revered as Deer Valley Resort’s. Over the years, the ski area has won countless accolades, including being named North America’s No. 1 resort a record eight times by Ski Magazine and several World Ski Awards selections as the top resort in the U.S.

Without running down an exhaustive list of the resort’s accomplishments, it’s fair to say that when you’re skiing at Deer Valley, you’re skiing at one of the best resorts in the world.

The ski-only resort makes its bones on first-class guest service, dining and accommodations — there are a bevy of renowned restaurants and lodging options — and Deer Valley is also known for impeccable on-mountain grooming and capping the number of skiers daily, which gives guests wide-open terrain to enjoy.

Speaking of terrain, there’s no shortage of it. Deer Valley’s slopes cover 2,026 skiable acres, which include 21 lifts and 103 runs. Nothing beats carving first tracks on a bluebird day with a crystal- clear view of Park City to the north and the Jordanelle Reservoir to the east.

Whether you’re planning to spend a week here or just a single day, prepare for a skiing experience that you won’t soon forget.