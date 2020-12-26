Winter Adventure Guide: Action is on tap at Woodward Park City

Kasen Baker, from left, Gabriel Cowart, Evan Kohs and Ryan Stott celebrate on the first chair on the Hot Laps lift at Woodward Park City on opening day Saturday morning, December 14, 2019, amidst snow showers.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Woodward Park City, a ski and action sports destination, opened its doors on Dec. 14, 2019. Now it’s amped up for its second winter.

But first, people unfamiliar with Woodward will want to get a handle on what the resort is all about. While you can ski and snowboard at Woodward, located at 3863 Kilby Road, it offers a much different experience than Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort. For starters, the footprint is smaller and more focused on freestyle skiing and snowboarding than endless terrain — but what Woodward lacks in size it makes up for in action and variety. The year-round destination also included indoor activities like skateboarding, scooter riding, parkour, BMX biking and more.

Of course, if you’re here this time of year, it’s likely that winter sports are what you’re after. Woodward Park City offers skiing and snowboarding — complete with several terrain zones — and lift-served tubing.

Woodward will also have a new beginner run that will be wider and less steep than last year.

“It will make things easier for skiers to get back to the chairlift, and just provide a better beginner experience overall,” said Andy Miller, Woodward Park City director of marketing.

As for tubing, which is one of the destination’s most popular attractions, Woodward was set to open 12 lanes, and the resort will set aside an outdoor pickup spot for those who purchase tubing tickets online.

“We will have a kiosk located near the outdoor ticket window,” Miller said. “That way you won’t have to go inside to get it.”

Once tubers order their tickets online, they will be issued a barcode that will be scanned at the pickup spot, according to Miller.

“Once you get the tickets, you can go straight to the tubing hill,” he said.

Purchasing tickets is just one of a couple of steps Woodward Park City patrons need to take in order to enjoy a day at the resort during the coronavirus pandemic, Miller said.

“Many of the measures we are taking have already been in place during

the summer since we reopened from the shutdown back in May,” he said.

First of all, patrons need to make reservations by visiting woodwardparkcity.com if they want access to the chairlift or the Indoor Action Sports Hub that offers activities such as skateboard, trampolines and parkour.

“People should make reservations sooner than later, and when they do, they will see what times are available,” Miller said.

Even those who have Woodward memberships need to make reservations.

“That will help us manage capacity both outdoors and indoors,” Miller said. “It will help us spread people out and keep them socially distant, and safe.”

There are two memberships available for purchase. One is an all-access membership, and the other, Mountain Park membership, is new.

“The Mountain Park membership is only for lift access, while the all-access membership is exactly what it says,” Miller said. “It gives members access to lifts and any of our indoor offerings.”

The Mountain Park membership is a three-month minimum obligation, while the all-access membership is a six-month minimum obligation, he said.

“The passes will automatically renew each month,” Miller said.

In addition to reservations, all visitors must wear masks, unless they are eating.

“Our tables and chairs in our two dining areas have been spaced

out to maintain 6 feet of distance between parties, and we frequently

clean common areas and surfaces,” Miller said.

The 30-minute cleaning and sanitizing take place between the 90-minute activity sessions in the Indoor Hub,

he said.

In addition, all staff and guests will be asked to complete a short verbal medical screening prior to entry, as well.