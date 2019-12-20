Winter Adventure Guide: Haunted by Waters

Even though there’s snow on the mountains and ice along the riverbanks, the fish are still hungry. So, dress warm, slip on your waders and head for some of our Blue Ribbon fisheries. There are some monster browns, rainbow and cutthroat trout waiting for you in the Provo River, just below the Jordanelle Reservoir. The Weber River between Wanship and Coalville is a good spot too; just head down the Rail Trail. Or, go ice fishing at Deer Creek, Rockport or Echo reservoirs. It’s a great getaway from the bustling resort, and you might keep company with some of our fish-hungry bald eagles too.

If you want the local angle on angling, talk to one of these outfitters and have a guide help you line up a keeper.