Winter Adventure Guide: Haunted by Waters | ParkRecord.com

Winter Adventure Guide: Haunted by Waters

News | December 20, 2019

Outfitters All Seasons Adventures AllSeasonsAdventures.com 435-649-9619 Blue Sky Utah Aubergeresorts.com/bluesky 435-336-6400 Destination Sports and Adventures DestinationSports.com 435-649-8092 Jans Mountain Outfitters Jans.com 435-649-4949 Mayfly Guide Service MayFlyGuides.com 435-631-9393 North Forty Escapes Northfortyescapes.com 435-631-4011 Park City Anglers ParkCityAnglers.com 435-658-3474 Park City Fly Fishing Guides ParkCityFlyFishingGuides.com 435-631-9933 Park City On the Fly ParkCityOnTheFly.com 435-901-1639 Park City Outfitters ParkCityOutfitters.com 435-647-0677 Provo River Guide Service ProvoRiverGuides.com 435-783-6559 Rocky Mountain Outfitters RockyMtnOutfitters.com 435-654-1655 Trout Bum 2 TroutBum2.com 435-658-1166 Utah Pro Fly Fishing UtahProFlyFishing.com 801-376-0626

Even though there’s snow on the mountains and ice along the riverbanks, the fish are still hungry. So, dress warm, slip on your waders and head for some of our Blue Ribbon fisheries. There are some monster browns, rainbow and cutthroat trout waiting for you in the Provo River, just below the Jordanelle Reservoir. The Weber River between Wanship and Coalville is a good spot too; just head down the Rail Trail. Or, go ice fishing at Deer Creek, Rockport or Echo reservoirs. It’s a great getaway from the bustling resort, and you might keep company with some of our fish-hungry bald eagles too.

If you want the local angle on angling, talk to one of these outfitters and have a guide help you line up a keeper.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Adventure Guide
See more