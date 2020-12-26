Winter Adventure Guide: In Park City, off-mountain activities abound

Although Park City winters offer an abundance of alpine and cross-country skiing, snowboarding and tubing, the mountain town that served as a venue to the 2002 Winter Games is home to many off-slope offerings.

Visitors and residents can enjoy end-of-the-month art gallery strolls and visits to the Park City Museum and the Alf Engen Ski Museum, or just sit back at home with other entertaining and educational activities that have been converted into digital platforms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following is a list of local organizations that help make Park City a vibrant and unique mountain town destination.

Alf Engen Ski Museum at Utah Olympic Park

3419 Olympic Parkway

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

435-658-4240

Established in 1989, the Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation’s mission is to preserve the skiing history in the Intermountain region. To do this, the museum continues to showcase the contributions of local athletes, winter-sports icons and others who have made their marks in the development, competition, safety, innovation and teaching methods in winter sports.

The museum also features a hall of fame wall, historic equipment and a room dedicated to the 2002 Olympics.

Egyptian Theatre

328 Main St.

855-745-SHOW

Although the Egyptian Theatre, which is on a mission to enrich lives through performing arts, is temporarily shuttered due to COVID-19, staff and tech crews are looking forward to presenting live entertainment, which has been a staple on Main Street since the late 1800s. Keep abreast of new performance developments by visiting the organization’s website.

Historic Park City Alliance

The Historic Park City Alliance is dedicated to promoting Park City’s Main Street, which includes more than 200 shops, restaurants, lodges and art galleries. The latest event installment is the inaugural

Snow Globe Stroll, which runs through Jan. 3. The stroll features nine life-sized interactive snow globes. Each globe is adorned with at least one letter that, when joined with the other letters and unscrambled, will answer a riddle. The word-scramble riddle is available at historicparkcityutah.com/news/snow-globe-stroll.

Kimball Art Center

1401 Kearns Blvd.

435-649-8882

The Kimball Art Center, known locally as KAC, provides free, international-quality art exhibitions and educational opportunities for visitors and local residents. KAC inspires and connects people through art by introducing visitors to the creative process educational programs, including art classes and artist presentations. .

Park City Film

503-866-8444

Park City Film is a nonprofit art-house film organization that screens the best of independent feature, documentary, world and local filmmakers. Its mission is to create community through film, and it offers an array of virtual cinema screenings throughout the winter. Tickets for these ongoing presentations can be purchased online.

Park City Gallery Association

The Park City Gallery Association offers the Last Friday Gallery Stroll on the last Friday of each month. The strolls, which feature 19 participating visual-art galleries, usually run from 6-9 p.m., and are free and open to the public. Each gallery will have coronavirus protocols in place to keep staff and visitors safe, and the Association asks strollers to wear masks and maintain social distancing to help keep everyone as safe as possible. There won’t be a December gallery stroll due to the last Friday being Christmas.

Park City Institute

435-655-3114

The Park City Institute is a nonprofit that produces world-class performances and innovative ideas to the community. Founded in 1998, PCI introduces emerging and established performers in music, dance and theater. It also provides outreach programs by these artists to local students. Although Park City Institute entered the winter dormant due to COVID-19, Executive Director Ari Ioannides and his crew are ready to present any performance when the all-clear is given.

Park City Library

1255 Park Ave.

435-615-5600

The Park City Library has at times been closed to patrons this year due to COVID-19, but even so, it offers virtual programming and curbside pickup for books and activity bags. Books can be ordered by calling the library at 435-615-5600. The online programs include its virtual Baby & Me at 3 p.m. every Monday; a Story Time at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Music and Movement at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Access information to these programs can be found by visiting parkcitylibrary.org or visiting the Park City Library Facebook page. In addition to online programming, the library also offers an Action Book Club Hot Chocolate Action Bag for curbside pick up. The bag is filled with ingredients to make hot chocolate. Participants in the Action Book Club, which has a theme of “Moving Forward,” read a book on a theme and take an action in their community. Another curbside pickup offering is Crafternoons 2 Go every Wednesday. Librarians assemble 45 to 50 craft kits, and people can order the kits for curbside pickup. Youth Services Librarian Katrina Kmak will post an online Crafternoon tutorial on Wednesday mornings on the library’s Facebook Live page, facebook.com/ParkCityLibrary.

Park City Museum

528 Main St.

435-649-7457

The Park City Museum is dedicated to preserving, protecting and promoting Park City’s history and culturally significant historic sites. It does this through permanent exhibits that follow the town from its Wild West mining days to it becoming an international winter-sports mecca. The museum also showcases traveling exhibits in its Tozer Gallery. It is showing “Jacob A. Riis: How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7. The exhibit, about photojournalist Jacob A. Riis, is centered on the past, but it addresses many modern-day themes such as social reform and equity, the fight for justice and immigration. Visitors can schedule an appointment to visit the exhibit by calling 435-649-7457. During their scheduled visits, people should be prepared to experience the exhibit in a safe and socially distanced way by wearing masks and noting the hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the museum.

The Park City Museum also presents virtual lectures that tie in with Park City’s history or the current traveling exhibit. The next lecture will be “Daly West” by Brian Buck at 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, which will discuss the Daly West lead and silver mine. The museum has also scheduled another lecture at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. This lecture will be given by author Sydney Williams about his book, “Dear Mary.” The book is about his parents Sydney M. Williams, Jr. and Mary Williams. Sydney M. Williams, Jr. joined the American army in 1944 and served in the 10th Mountain Division in Italy until his release in 1945. During that time, he wrote letters home to his beloved wife, Mary.

Summit County Library

Kimball Junction Branch

1885 W. Ute Blvd.

435-615-3900

Like its Park City counterpart, the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch has at times been closed to patrons due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it still offers curbside pickup for ordered books. The library also offers an array of virtual programming on Facebook that includes “Hooray for Books Monday Morning Book Report” at 10:30 a.m. every Monday; “Comfy, Cozy Story Time” at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays; and “Fridays Teen Lit Squad” book reviews and chats at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. Youth Services Librarian Kirsten Nilsson also presents “Kirsten’s Kitchen Adventures,” an online cooking class that starts at 10:30 a.m., every Wednesday. In addition to the children’s programming, the Summit County Library offers a Books to Film Club hosted by library director Daniel Compton. For information about these programs, and a schedule of the Books to Film Club, visit thesummitcountylibrary.org.