Winter Adventure Guide Introduction

The snow is deep and skies are blue. It’s another perfect day on the Wasatch Back. Welcome to Park City.

Whether you live here or are just visiting, Park City is the winter playground. We know how to play in the snow; whether by ski or sleigh, snowboard or snow machine. You’ll run out of time and energy before you run out of things to do here.

What’s first on the list? Probably skiing or riding the “Greatest Snow on Earth.” We have two classic ski resorts, each with its own style. Park City Mountain Resort is the largest ski resort in the country and will challenge even the toughest skiers and riders. Deer Valley Resort has runs on five mountains, with glades and chutes along with award-winning grooming and fine dining on the mountain.

If that’s not enough, then take a helicopter or snowcat to untracked powder or hike the backcountry. Hang out with your kids (or act like one yourself) on our tubing hills and skating rinks, or get a workout on cross-country skis.

As the sun sets, dine at some of the world’s finest restaurants. There are dozens to choose from, whether it’s Italian, Mexican, Japanese or more. If you’ve got the stamina, head to one of our rockin’ clubs for live music and a tasty beverage. If you’re here during the last week of January, then look for your favorite movie stars during the Sundance Film Festival. It’s a fun and crazy time to be in town.

So, enjoy yourself and relax. Just like you, this little silver-mining town has come a long way. Hopefully this Adventure Guide can help you plan your stay, and perhaps the next. You’re welcome anytime.

Patrick Cone is an award-winning photographer and writer, former Summit County Commissioner and an editor at National Parks Traveler. His work can be seen at PatrickConePhotography.com