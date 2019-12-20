Winter Adventure Guide: Sundance Film Festival

Since 1985 the Sundance Film Festival has premiered hundreds of independent films, many of which have gone on to be box office hits. This a must-visit event for anyone in the industry and those who just like movies. The festival challenges artists, the film community and audiences with shorts, documentaries and dramatic features.

It’s a busy time in town, but it’s lots of fun. Just take a walk up and down Main Street and feel the buzz. Dine next to celebrities, and maybe catch some turns on the mountain when it’s empty. But with just a little planning, and pre-purchasing tickets, you can do all of that and still catch a first glimpse at the best new films of the year from known and promising filmmakers. For ten days it seems like Park City is the center of the creative universe.

Transportation & Parking

Getting to the films and fun in Park City is not difficult, but take some extra time and use public transportation: parking is limited, and expensive. To cut down on congestion, Park City High School on Kearns Blvd. opens its parking lot where buses run a loop every fifteen minutes to transport people downtown. If you’re staying at a resort, take full advantage of the free shuttles they provide. And keep an eye out for other locations open for shuttles; spots will change and open up depending on the weather. The bus system is free in Park City, so just be sure to dress warm and take a chance to chat with other festival-goers.

Venues

In addition to the Egyptian Theatre, eight other venues are transformed during the 10-day festival. All of these theaters will be presenting feature films, documentaries, and, always a crowd favorite, selections of short films, each about 10 minutes in length. While all of these locations are world-class venues to watch a film, you’ll want to plan your ticketing and transportation in advance to make sure to arrive early to secure seating.

Tickets

Plan ahead, by purchasing a Festival Pass ahead of time. These are group packages that, depending on which package you choose, might allow you all-access screening for the first week, or the second week, or, if you prefer, you can choose a package by theater and location. There are off-peak packages as well for those who want to see films before 11 a.m. or after 10 p.m. There are also 10-ticket packages for the first or second half of the festival. For the ticket package of your choice, visit the Official Sundance Film Festival Site for details and pricing. Individual Ticket sales for members start at noon on January 15, for locals January 17, and open to the public on January at 10 a.m. d

For the film lineup, and more information, visit Sundance.org/festival