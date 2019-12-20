Winter Adventure Guide: The hills are alive
They were here first: the elk and deer, bears and eagles, moose and marmots. And if you’re lucky, you’ll see them this winter in our mountains — their home. You might spot a porcupine on the side of a ski run, or an eagle riding the skies above the peaks or a moose ambling down Main Street. There are skunks, badgers, cougars, foxes and coyotes out there, some of them better seen from a good distance. Use your binoculars to watch bald eagles fish on the frozen lakes, or spot a herd of elk grazing the sage ridges above Promontory. And, keep your eyes on the new wildlife bridge at Parleys Summit. It just opened, but bears, cougars, moose, deer and lots of other species are using it to safely cross the road.
Just remember, these are wild animals. A good rule of thumb is to not get so close to any animal that you can’t blot them out with your thumb on an outstretched arm. Just make sure to respect them, give them some room and let them be. Here are a few pointers from Wild Aware Utah, a local educational program. You’ll go back home with photographs, not bruises.
For more information visit WildAwareUtah.org
Park City Adventure Guide Winter 2020
What to do, including winter sports, film, music, theater and more.