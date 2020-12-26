Winter Adventure Guide: The other side of the mountain

There’s a reason so many people move here from elsewhere and thousands of people visit each winter: Park City is a snow lover’s paradise. As those familiar with everything our town offers this time of year can attest, you do not need to leave Summit County’s borders for an unforgettable ski vacation or adventure.

But those who have the itch to explore will discover winter magic outside of Park City, too. Here are a few destinations

worth checking out.

Midway

Just a short drive from Park City to the south sits the charming town of Midway, which was founded by Swiss families in the 1800s and still bears the markings of its origins in Swiss-styled architecture. One of the most popular attractions is the Ice Castles, featuring massive man-made ice towers and caverns — it’s a great way to spend a winter’s evening with the family. Nearby is a large outdoor ice skating rink that operates throughout the winter, and Midway also has many inviting restaurants

and shops along its quaint Main Street.

Salt Lake City

One thing that sets Park City apart from other ski resort destinations

in the West is its close proximity to a major metropolitan area. Visitors

to Park City will find plenty to do in Utah’s largest city if they venture

down Interstate 80. Checking out the world-famous Christmas lights display at Temple Square during December is a time-honored tradition for many people, while other popular attractions include the Clark Planetarium, the Natural History Museum of Utah and Utah Jazz basketball games at Vivint Smart Home Arena downtown. Contrary to stereotypes, Utah also has a thriving craft beer scene, and Salt Lake is home to a number of breweries. It’s worth checking out gems such as Proper Brewing, Fisher Brewing Company and Uinta Brewing.

Ogden

Parkites are justifiably proud of Park City’s Main Street, which is packed with atmosphere and history that hearkens back to the town’s mining era. If there’s another historic drag in Utah that rivals Main Street, it’s Ogden’s 25th Street. Ogden was known as a rough-and-tumble place when it was a major hub along the Transcontinental Railroad, and 25th Street was home to bootleggers and brothels. In fact, rumor has it that bootlegger tunnels run under the street to this day. In recent decades, 25th Street has undergone revitalization and has been transformed into a family-friendly locale that draws visitors and locals alike. Carve out an entire afternoon to stroll down the street. You might even score a one-of-a-kind souvenir from one of the several antique shops that dot the strip.

Utah’s other ski resorts

According to a Utah slogan, the Beehive state is home to the “Greatest Snow on Earth.” Even though Parkites are partial to the powder that falls right here, they certainly wouldn’t object to that sentiment. Beyond Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and Woodward Park City, Utah is home to 12 other ski areas. If you have an Epic or Ikon season pass, you even already have access to some of them. Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass provides two days at Snowbasin, while Alterra Mountain Company’s Ikon Pass offers access to Brighton, Solitude and Alta. Go ahead — check them out for a day

or two. But, after you do, of course, we’ll see you back here, out on the slopes of Deer Valley and PCMR, where “Greatest Snow on Earth” is more than just a catchphrase.