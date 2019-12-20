Winter Adventure Guide: Utah liquor laws

Yes, you can find a drink in Utah

Park City has a long history of watering holes. There were dozens of saloons and thousands of thirsty miners a century back. Today is no different, with plenty of choices. State-operated liquor stores and private establishments will have pretty much everything you need, including some amazing wine lists. There is a burgeoning craft beer, wine and spirit industry here too. Take a minute to educate yourself on the rules here.

Drinking Age Is 21

The drinking age in Utah is 21. End of story. You also can’t take a drink into a park, bus, public building or walk down Main Street in Park City with a beer in hand, for example. The legal blood-alcohol limit to drive a vehicle is 0.05% (the lowest in the nation), so don’t drink and drive. Call a taxi, or have a friend drive you home so you don’t spend your ski vacation in the pokey.

Where To Drink

There are a number of different types of establishments, and all use calibrated meters to serve 1 ½-ounce shots. Restaurants can be beer-only, limited-service (wine and beer) or full-service (serving beer, wine and spirits). Bars are for adults only and closing time is 1 a.m.

Beer

It’s been 86 years since Prohibition ended, and 3.2% beer is finally gone from the shelves. Beginning in November, beer with up to 5% alcohol by volume can be found in grocery stores, convenience stores, beer-only taverns and some restaurants. Stronger beer is available at the Utah state liquor stores, too, and in bars, clubs and restaurants with the proper licenses.

Private Parties

Individuals and organizations hosting private social, business or recreational events or functions are not required to obtain a permit from the state if the event is not open to the general public, and alcohol is provided to invited guests without cost.

Liquor Stores

Aside from a restaurant, bar, or other facility with a liquor license, the only place to purchase wine, beer with a higher alcohol content than 5% ABV or full-strength liquor is from a state-operated liquor store, authorized package store or from the manufacturer. Some hotels and resorts have limited selections available, too. The good news is that all beer, wine and liquor, by law, is the same price regardless of locale. The state stores are closed Sundays and holidays, so plan ahead.

Utah State Stores

1550 Snow Creek Drive, 435-615-8538

460 Swede Alley, 435-649-3293

1612 Ute Boulevard (Kimball Junction), 435-658-0860

Manufacturers

High West Distillery, 703 Park Avenue

Alpine Distilling, 7132 N. Silver Creek Road