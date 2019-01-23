Adventure seekers: Park City activities outside Sundance

When you've got a few hours to kill between screenings, why not take advantage of visiting a town that's considered a winter paradise by both Olympians and billionaires? In addition to housing two of the country's top ski resorts, Park City has other outdoor activities from mild to wild; quick intermissions to all- day undertakings. If you’ve got most of a day Even if you couldn't identify a cross-country ski at a dozen paces, you can spend a glorious day sliding across well-groomed trails. Book a guided tour leaving from White Pine Nordic Center (just a few minutes' drive from Old Town), and you'll be contacted in advance to see what kind of excursion you'd like: a nice-and-easy glide through the winter scenery, or a workout you'll be feeling for days. No need to bring any equipment of your own; all you need are warm boots and the right clothing (you'll work up a sweat, so think layers). And don't forget your sunglasses.

If you’ve got a morning For those who like their thrills fast and scenery unspoiled, snowmobiling could be just the ticket.www.rockymtnoutfitters.com/utah-snowmobile-tours will pick you up at your resort, drive you to a private 9,000-acre backcountry ranch, and let 'er rip — after, of course, you've been properly briefed on how to operate your two-person Ski-Doo. If you haven't packed appropriate duds, no worries — they rent powder jumpsuits and boots, and the helmets are free. If you’ve got a few hours For a kid, backyard sledding is one of the joys of winter. Kick it up a major notch with tubing at the Soldier Hollow