Adventure seekers: Park City activities outside Sundance
Man cannot live by films alone
January 23, 2019
When you've got a few hours to kill between screenings, why not take advantage of visiting a town that's considered a winter paradise by both Olympians and billionaires? In addition to housing two of the country's top ski resorts, Park City has other outdoor activities from mild to wild; quick intermissions to all- day undertakings.
If you’ve got most of a day
Even if you couldn't identify a cross-country ski at a dozen paces, you can spend a glorious day sliding across well-groomed trails. Book a guided tour leaving from White Pine Nordic Center (just a few minutes' drive from Old Town), and you'll be contacted in advance to see what kind of excursion you'd like: a nice-and-easy glide through the winter scenery, or a workout you'll be feeling for days. No need to bring any equipment of your own; all you need are warm boots and the right clothing (you'll work up a sweat, so think layers). And don't forget your sunglasses.
If you’ve got a morning
For those who like their thrills fast and scenery unspoiled, snowmobiling could be just the ticket.www.rockymtnoutfitters.com/utah-snowmobile-tours will pick you up at your resort, drive you to a private 9,000-acre backcountry ranch, and let 'er rip — after, of course, you've been properly briefed on how to operate your two-person Ski-Doo. If you haven't packed appropriate duds, no worries — they rent powder jumpsuits and boots, and the helmets are free.
If you’ve got a few hours
For a kid, backyard sledding is one of the joys of winter. Kick it up a major notch with tubing at the Soldier Hollow
Nordic Center, about a 30-minute drive south from Park City in Midway. The 1,200-foot sliding lanes are groomed and fast, and lift service gets you to the top without any huffing or puffing. If you don't stop for too many pictures in the shadow of Mt. Timpanogos, you should be able to get around 10 runs in during a two-hour session. It's hard to beat for snow-in-the-face, boots-in-the- air good times.
Sessions sell out, so reserve in advance at utaholympiclegacy.org/product/winter-tubing.
If you’ve got 90 minutes
Most of us will never make it to an Olympics, even as a spectator. But you can get a good feel for the event's pomp and spectacle by spending an hour or more at the Utah Olympic Park off S.R. 224 just outside of Kimball Junction, where the 2002 Winter Games' ski jump, bobsled, and luge competitions were held. A free museum features plenty of videos, simulators (virtual ski jump!), and hands-on displays; don't leave without posing for a picture with the Olympic Torch. If your timing is right, stick around to watch Olympians in training — the true definition of awesome.
