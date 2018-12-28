Avalanche Safety

Just because you love the mountains doesn't mean they love you back. A day backcountry skiing or snowmobiling in Utah's sparkling powder is as thrilling as it gets, but there is danger lurking both above and below. Not so much at the resorts, however, as snow safety patrollers are up early to stabilize any suspicious snowfields. You can hear the booming echoes as their explosive charges shake it up and bring the snow down early before the skiers head up.

But away from a controlled area, you're often on your own, and you need to know what to avoid, and what's safe. When conditions are right (or wrong) the snow can thunder down a mountain, snapping trees, rolling over cliffs, and knocking you off of your skis. If you're lucky, you're on top of the avalanche when it stops. If not, hope that one of your pals has a snow shovel and radio beacon to find you ASAP or sooner.

The best thing to pack with you is knowledge: what do you look for, what are the risks and dangers, how can you "read" a snowpack, and how can you rescue yourself, or others, if you didn't make the right decisions. Releasing a slide might not endanger you, but it certainly can put the people below you in harm's way, not to mention the rescue personnel who risk their lives. So, before you launch yourself off of that cornice into that deep powder pillow, think about what may lay beneath.

Education

First off, stay informed about the snowpack. There are professionals on the job to help. The forecasters at Utah Avalanche Center, a nonprofit that makes forecasts and educates backcountry users, keep track of the snow, how it's changed by temperature and wind, and what the chances that a certain exposure