Basin Recreation offers the right summer camps for various interests

Summer is the time to get active, and Basin Recreation wants to help kids keep healthy during their vacation. To do that, it offers an array of camps that will appeal to different needs.

Day Camps

Summer Blast (Ages 7-12)

Looking to have a blast this summer? Summer Blast is one of our most popular camps. Camp participants will get a choice of which fun activities, including sports, arts & crafts, relays, table games, and contests, they wish to play. Campers will jump in the pool in the afternoon.

Travel Camps

All Out Adventure Camp (Ages 7-12)

This camp is for the EXTREME camper! Participants will explore rock climbing, rafting, hiking, amusement parks, and water parks. This is the ultimate camp of the summer!

H2O Adventure Camp (Ages 7-12)

Water! Water! Water! Campers will get to cool down for a whole week. Trips to water parks, river rafting, and pools are just a few fun trips planned. Fills up fast, so sign up ASAP.

Mini Adventure Camp (Ages 5-7)

Big adventures for the mini camper! Campers will go to the Hogle Zoo, the Clark Planetarium, the Aquarium, the Kamas Recreation Center, and Tracey Aviary. This is a great full day camp that will be sure to please the kids and parents alike.

Teen Adventure Tuesdays (Ages 11-14)

Outdoor Adventure Field Trips just for TEENS! Every Tuesday is a new adventure in the great outdoors. Teens will learn wilderness and camping skills, dutch oven cooking, hiking, sailing, photography and so much more.

Sport Camps

Basketball Camp (Ages 7-12)

For players with a love of the game and are looking to improve their skills, this is a great camp to practice your talent. Camp will focus on fundamentals and skills through instruction and games.

Tennis Camp (Ages 7-12)

Break out your racquet for tennis camp. This camp is a great way to learn or improve your skills on our Trailside tennis courts. Campers will also play mini-matches.

Volleyball Camp (Ages 7-12)

Spike, bump and volley. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Learn the basics and have a great time. Matches and mini-tournaments for a bit of competition.

Beach Volleyball Camp (Ages 13-17)

Spike, bump and volley in the sand. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Learn the basics and have a great time. Matches and mini-tournaments for a bit of competition.

Camps at the Fieldhouse

All Ball Sports Camp (ages 4-6)

Campers will have a chance to experience a variety of sports. Basketball, soccer, baseball, and more. If you love sports, you will love this camp!

Munchkin Soccer Camp (Ages 4-6)

Is your camper ready to fall in love with soccer? This camp is for boys and girls just starting to get out there and play. Participants will be taught the basic skills of soccer while incorporating fun games to keep them interested. Campers will be given water and snack breaks as well as some playground time. All participants will receive a ball and t-shirt.

Critter Camp (Ages 4-6)

Critter camp is just for the little ones. Explore different animals each day. Enjoy a visit from Kim's Cold Blooded Creatures, learn about all kinds of critters, make a bug catcher, and so much more!

Summer Sports Camp (Ages 5-7)

This half day sports camp will keep the kids moving. Playground games, PE games and a variety of sports will be taught by popular Park City school teacher Nate Brown.

Bike Camps

Mini Mountain Biking Camp (Ages 6-8)

For the younger rider who wants to learn the basics of mountain biking. We will explore paved and hard packed trails in Park City. Riders will learn how to use their gears and brakes safely, build a little endurance, and learn how to navigate around obstacles. This is a fun and safe way to get ready for the trails.

Mountain Biking Camp (Ages 8-11)

Campers will have a chance to experience our great trails on the fast track. Every bike rider will learn safety, trail etiquette, and some tips on how to get to the top of the mountain. Campers will need to supply their own bike with working gears, helmet, and any other desired safety items. Get ready to ride!

Mountain Biking Camp (Ages 11-14)

Campers will have a chance to experience our great trails on the fast track. Every bike rider will learn safety, trail etiquette, and some tips on how to get to the top of the mountain. Campers will need to supply their own bike with working gears, helmet, and any other desired safety items. Get ready to ride!