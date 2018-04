Basin Recreation summer camps schedule

June 11-15

Basketball Camp, ages 7-12, Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-noon, $100

Challenger Soccer Camp, ages 3-14, Trailside Park, varied times and cost

Mountain Bike Camp, ages 9-11, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120

Summer Blast, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150

Teen Adventure Tuesday, ages 11-14, upper Trailside, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50

June 18-22

All Out Adventure Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $275

Recommended Stories For You

Intro to Lacrosse Camp, ages 7-10, Trailside Park Lower field, 9-11 a.m., $55

Mini Mountain Bike Camp, ages 6-8, various trails in Park City, 1-3 p.m., $80

Mountain Bike Camp, ages 11-14, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120

Munchkin Soccer Camp, ages 4-6, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9-11 a.m., $80

Summer Blast Camp, ages 7-12, Traiside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150

Teen Adventure Travel Tuesday, ages 11-14, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50

Tennis Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park Tennis Courts, 9-11 a.m., $80

June 25-29

Challenger Soccer Camp, ages 3-14, Trailside Park, varied times and cost

H2O Adventure Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $275

Mountain Bike Camp, ages 9-11, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120

Summer Sports Camp, ages 5-8, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9 a.m.-noon, $100

Summer Blast Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150

Teen Adventure Tuesday, ages 11-14, Traiside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50

July 2-6 (no camp July 4)

Critter Camp, ages 4-6, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9 a.m.-noon, $80

Mini Mountain Bike Camp, ages 6-8, various trails in Park City, 10 a.m.-noon., $64

Mini Mountain Bike Camp, ages 6-8, various trails in Park City, 1-3 p.m., $64

Summer Blast Camp, ages 7-12, Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $125

July 9-13

Basketball Camp, ages 7-12, Ecker Hill Middle School Gym, 9 a.m.-noon, $100

Mini Adventure Travel Camp, ages 5-7, Traiside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $200

Mountain Bike Camp, ages 11-14, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120

Summer Blast, ages 7-12, Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., $150

Teen Adventure Tuesday, ages 11-14, Ecker Hill Middle School, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50

Tennis Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park Tennis Courts, 9-11 a.m., $80

July 16-20

Mini Ball Camp, ages 4-6, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9 a.m.-noon, $100

Mini Mountain Bike Camp, ages 6-8, various trails in Park City, 1-3 p.m., $80

Mountain Bike Camp, ages 9-11, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120

Summer Blast Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150

Teen Adventure Tuesday, ages 11-14, Ecker Hill Middle School, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50

Volleyball Camp, ages 7-12, Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-noon, $100

July 23-27

H2O Adventure Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $275

Mountain Bike Camp, ages 11-14, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon., $120

Summer Blast Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150

Summer Sports Camp, ages 5-8, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9 a.m.-noon, $100

Tennis Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park Tennis Courts, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., $80

July 30-Aug. 3

Beach Volleyball Camp, ages 11-17, Willow Creek Park, 9-11 a.m., $80

Mini Mountain Bike Camp, ages 6-8, various trails in Park City, 1-3 p.m., $80

Mountain Bike Camp, ages 9-11, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120

Munchkin Soccer Camp, ages 4-6, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9-11 a.m., $80

Summer Blast, ages 7-12, Trailside and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., $150

Teen Adventure Travel Tuesday, ages 11-14, Ecker Hill Middle School, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50

Aug. 6-10

All Out Adventure Travel Camp, ages 7-12, Traiside Park and Ecker Hill Micddle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $275

Critter Camp, ages 4-6, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9 a.m-noon, $100

Mountain Bike Camp, ages 11-14, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120

Summer Blast Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150

Teen Adventure Tuesday, ages 11-14, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50

Tennis Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park Tennis Courts, 9-11 a.m., $80

Aug. 13-17

H2O Adventure Travel Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $275

Intro to Lacrosse Camp, ages 7-10, Trailside Elementary, 9-11 a.m., $55

Mini Mountain Bike Camp, ages 6-8, various trails in Park City, 1-3 p.m. $80

Mountain Bike Camp, ages, 9-11, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120

Summer Blast Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150

Aug. 21-22

Summer Blast Camp, ages 7-12, Traiside Park and Ecker Hill Middle School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $80

Call 435-655-0999 or visit http://basinrecreation.org/youth_recreation.html#top.