Cars buses, bikes and feet

This story is found in the summer 2019 edition of Park City Adventure Guide.

Park City is in a small canyon that’s great for bikes and feet, but not so much for cars. So, do what the locals do: Take the bus, ride a bike or walk the trails. The Old Town Transit Center where bus routes converge is located just behind Main Street. The bus is your ticket to ride, though there is no fare! You can catch a bus to Park City Mountain Resort and Canyons Village, Deer Valley, and Kimball Junction, or most anywhere in town.

There’s also a free trolley that runs up and down Historic Main Street; just wave it down. Download the myStop mobile app and receive real-time information about your bus.

If you do drive, free parking is becoming scarcer, and many of the city lots now charge for parking. There are lots at the covered China Bridge parking structure, in Swede Alley behind Main Street and the upper level of the Gateway Center garage. The Sandridge and North Marsac lots are free, with 24-hour limits. Most of the Old Town residential areas, though, are restricted to, well, residents, and a special pass is required. On Miner’s Day, the Fourth of July and the Kimball Arts Festival, don’t even think about it.

Main Street uses a pay-and-display system from 11 a.m. to midnight. It’s simple, though maybe a bit unusual. Find a parallel parking spot (sometimes not so easy), locate a nearby electronic kiosk, purchase parking time with a card. It’s cost $2 per hour 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and $4 per hour 5 p.m. – midnight with a 3-hour limit. Then put the receipt on your dashboard, and you’re on your way.

Park City is also bike- and pedestrian-friendly, with plenty of sidewalks, trails and underpasses to let you walk safely through town. You can even take your bike on the bus. So, get moving!

For more information visit parkcity.org.

For more stories from this edition, visit the Adventure Guide special section.