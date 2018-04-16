Deer Valley Summer Adventure Camp offers fun for all ages

Deer Valley's Summer Adventure Camp is based at the Children's Center at Snow Park Lodge. Surrounded by mountains, with hiking trails, hillside playgrounds and duck ponds, this state-licensed center provides a separate "home base" for each age group.

The center has built-in nooks for entertainment and performances, a bouldering climbing wall and a full supply of craft projects, games, puzzles, videos and books.

Camp dates are weekdays, June 11 through August 22 with no camp on July 4 and July 24.

Camp hours are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with organized activities from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for full-day registration and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for half-day registration when applicable.

For safety reasons and to ensure quality programming, appropriate age divisions are required.

Campers need to bring a sack lunch, water bottle and sunscreen daily. Healthy, nutritious sack lunches are available for a nominal fee. The Children's Center is a nut-free environment, so please do not include foods containing nuts or nut products in camper's lunches.

Field trip, special activity and swimming fees are not included in prices. Field trips and special activities fees range from $15 to $40 and there is a nominal fee for swimming.

Weekly calendars are available to notify parents of that week's theme, guest speakers or performers, field trips and more.

The Counselors

Our camp counselors are trained professionals who are experienced in child care. Many of them work in our children's ski programs and Children's Center during the winter or Deer Valley Academy during the school year. The counselor to camper ratios are: one to three for infants, one to four for toddlers, and one for a group of five to eight for older children.

The Campers

Sunflowers (ages 2 – 11 months) are offered play time and quiet time in our state-licensed child care facility. The seasonal full-day rate is $3,190 and a three-day seasonal rate is also available.

Grasshoppers (ages 12 – 18 months), Little Ramblers (ages 19 – 23 months) and Ramblers (age 2 years) enjoy play time with friends, music and movement, art and many other organized activities in a fun environment. The costs for Grasshoppers, Little Ramblers and Ramblers are as follows: seasonal full-day rate is $2,982; the half-day rate is $1,935 to $1,999. A three-day seasonal rate is also available.

Trekkers (ages 3 – 4 years and completely potty-trained) are led in small group settings while they have fun discovering nature and making new friends. Exciting local outings are planned weekly to explore our mountain environment. Rates are the same as the Grasshopper, Little Ramblers and Ramblers rates.

Explorers (ages 5 – 6 years) and Mountaineers (ages 7 – 12 years) participate in creative activities, nature discovery studies and team-oriented sporting events under the guidance of enthusiastic counselors. Exciting field trips are planned weekly to explore a variety of recreational resources in the area. Hiking, mountain biking, basic biking skills, swimming, rollerblading, scavenger hunts, wet and wild water games, volunteer projects and creative arts and crafts are all part of this fun and educational program. The seasonal full-day rate for both groups is $2,739 and a three-day seasonal rate is also available.

The Projects

Each summer, the campers participate in S.A.V.E. (Summer Adventure Volunteer Effort), which raises money through an art show for a selected organization. Some of our past recipients have been Wrightsville Beach Sea Turtle Project, the Blind Children's Learning Center, Ocearch, and the People's Health Clinic. In 2017, the campers raised $1,000 for the Christian Center of Park City's Back 2 School Basics program. An annual art show is held the first week of August and allows the campers to proudly display the many and varied art projects they worked on so diligently all summer. The pieces are available to purchase for a donation to that year's S.A.V.E. project.

Deer Valley Summer Adventure Camp plans activities around weekly themes. Here are a few examples of this summer's themes: Park City Pirate Party, Silly Science and Beach, Bubbles, Balloons. For information, visit deervalley.com/camp.