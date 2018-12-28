Dining in Park City

While you may not be here strictly for the great cuisine, it's certainly going to be part of your experience. You'll have a good appetite after an exhilarating day on the mountain, and Park City's restaurants will satisfy your cravings, with offerings from Brazil, Mexico, Japan, Italy, China, and beyond. One thing is certain: you aren't going to go away hungry.

These are some of the best restaurants in the world, with innovative chefs, great service, unique pairings and unparalleled ambiance. Watch the fat flakes fall outside as you linger over a chocolate decadence and a cup made of the finest beans, while your kids go nuts over the chocolate fountains.

"This is an exciting time for dining options in Park City," says Katie Eldridge of Panic Button Media. "The market has grown substantially in the past few years, with so many options in Old Town to Prospector to Kimball Junction." As the town has grown these options have spilled north, east and south into Kimball Junction, Wasatch County, and even the Kamas Valley. Park City is more than a town, it's a region.