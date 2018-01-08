Don’t miss this chance to catch the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup

In its 20th year, Deer Valley will once again host a world competition with the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in January. The best of the best in freestyle moguls and aerials will come together in this championship, in preparation for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Come watch this free event, and then see them again as they compete for the gold at the Olympic Games.

Competitions are held under the lights, with music, action, and the twists, turns, bumps and jumps that mark this event. Men's and women's mogul competitions will take place on January 10 and 11, with the aerial events taking place the next night, on January 12. Fireworks will follow the finals each night. It's free to attend.

Television Schedule

Putnam Investments Freestyle Challenge – Moguls

January 11 NBC Sports Network 6 p.m. MST

Visa Freestyle International – Moguls

January 12 NBC Sports Network 6:30 p.m. MST

Recommended Stories For You

Visa Freestyle International – Aerials

January 13 NBC 1 p.m. MST

Event Schedule

January 10 – Mogul Competition

3 – 3:45 p.m. Ladies' Mogul Qualifications

5 – 6:05 p.m. Men's Mogul Qualifications

7 – 8 p.m. Ladies' and Men's Mogul Finals

8:10 p.m. Awards and fireworks

January 11 – Mogul Competition

3 – 3:45 p.m. Ladies' Mogul Qualifications

5 – 6:05 p.m. Men's Mogul Qualifications

7 – 8 p.m. Ladies' and Men's Mogul Finals

8:10 p.m. Awards and fireworks

January 12 – Aerial Competition

1:45 – 3:20 p.m. Ladies' Aerial Qualifications

5 – 5:50 p.m. Men's Aerial Qualifications

8 – 8:50 p.m. Ladies' and Men's Aerial Finals

9 p.m. Awards and fireworks