Drive into summer: Here’s how to hit the links in Park City

Rod Menendez, center, laughs as his putt attempt just misses the hole at Canyons Golf on Thursday, May 24, 2018, during a Wounded Warriors Retreat. The group has been spending time in the area zip lining, rafting, fishing and more.

For the seasoned golfer, there is no shortage of courses in the Park City area to enjoy. And for those new to the sport, you might be hooking and slicing out of bounds, but hey, look at the gorgeous views!

From public and municipal courses to private clubs you’ll need a membership or a friend on the inside to enjoy, the links are ready and the weather is perfect — it’s time to start swinging.

Park City Golf Club (public)

1541 Thaynes Canyon Drive, Park City

435-615-5800

18 holes, par 72

$24-$70

This scenic municipal course offers lessons, leagues and a pro shop. Reservations can be made seven days in advance.

Canyons Golf Course (public)

3636 Willow Draw, Park City

435-615-4728

18 holes, par 70

$30-$150

This course features more than 550 feet of elevation change, including 270 feet on Hole 10 from tee to green. Group and individual lessons available.

The Outlaw Golf Club (public)

990 Longview Drive, Hideout

435-901-4227

9 holes, par 30

Located in the eastern foothills of the Jordanelle Reservoir, at the Outlaw, players can enjoy views of the glistening waters of the Jordanelle and the towering mountain peaks.

Soldier Hollow Golf Course (public)

1370 Soldier Hollow Drive, Midway

435-654-7442

Silver Course: 18 holes, par 72

Gold Course: 18 holes, par 72

$40- $50

Silver is the tamer of the two courses, slightly shorter with wider fairways, while the Gold has narrower, more undulating fairways, tee shots requiring longer carry and trickier greens.

Wasatch Mountain Golf Course (public)

975 West Golf Course Drive, Midway

435-654-0532

Lake Course: 18 holes, par 72

Mountain Course: 18 holes, par 71

$45-$50

Wasatch Mountain’s two courses offer serious variety, from the Lake’s gentle terrain to the Mountain’s dramatic elevation changes and potential wildlife sightings.

Mountain Dell Golf Course (public)

Interstate 80, Exit 134 in Parleys Canyon

801-582-3812

Lake Course: 18 holes, par 71

Canyon Course: 18 holes, par 72

$13- $58

This Salt Lake City-run municipal course offers a variety of affordable amenities, from lessons to play-until-sunset twilight rates.

Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club (private)

8770 Jeremy Ranch Road, Park City

801-531-9000

18 holes, par 72

Membership required

Nestled in Upper East Canyon of the Wasatch Mountains, Jeremy Ranch is the only Arnold Palmer Signature Course in Utah.

Park Meadows Country Club (private)

2000 Meadows Drive, Park City

435-649-2460

18 holes, par 72

Membership required

This Jack Nicklaus Signature course has been called one of the best courses in Utah and Park Record readers have selected its Hole 15 as the best in Park City multiple times.

Glenwild Golf Club (private)

7600 Glenwild Dr., Park City

435-615-9966

18 holes, par 71

Membership required

This course features a meandering creek with a series of lakes and shot values that enhance its playability and scenic appeal.

Promontory (limited public availability)

8758 N Promontory Ranch Road, Park City

888-458-6600

Pete Dye Canyon Course: 18 holes, par 72

Nicholas Painted Valley Golf Course: 18 holes, par 72

Limited open play at Pete Dye Canyon Course, $100-$250

Membership required at Nicholas

Painted Valley Golf Course Dye Canyon rewards accuracy and takes dramatic advantage of the rugged terrain, while the links-style Painted Valley rewards the ability to hit the ball an incredible distance.

Talisker Club, Talisker Tuhaye Course (private)

9875 N. Tuhaye Park Drive, Kamas

866-253-8538

18 holes, par 72

Membership required

Tuhaye is set against spectacular long-range views of Mount Timpanogos, Deer Valley’s ski runs and the shimmering waters of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Victory Ranch (private)

7474 Victory Club Drive, Kamas

435-785-5030

18 holes, par 72

Membership required

The course features 400 feet of elevation change but of all the vistas on the course, the 360-degree panoramic view from the championship tee box on the 17th hole is the real jewel.

Red Ledges Golf Course (private)

205 Red Ledges Blvd., Heber City

877-733-5334

18 holes, par 72

Membership required

In addition to the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, Red Ledges boasts a family-friendly 12-hole Golf Park, with optional oversized cups and a layout that encourages bounces toward the hole.