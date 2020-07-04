Drive into summer: Here’s how to hit the links in Park City
The Park Record
For the seasoned golfer, there is no shortage of courses in the Park City area to enjoy. And for those new to the sport, you might be hooking and slicing out of bounds, but hey, look at the gorgeous views!
From public and municipal courses to private clubs you’ll need a membership or a friend on the inside to enjoy, the links are ready and the weather is perfect — it’s time to start swinging.
Park City Golf Club (public)
1541 Thaynes Canyon Drive, Park City
435-615-5800
18 holes, par 72
$24-$70
This scenic municipal course offers lessons, leagues and a pro shop. Reservations can be made seven days in advance.
Canyons Golf Course (public)
3636 Willow Draw, Park City
435-615-4728
18 holes, par 70
$30-$150
This course features more than 550 feet of elevation change, including 270 feet on Hole 10 from tee to green. Group and individual lessons available.
The Outlaw Golf Club (public)
990 Longview Drive, Hideout
435-901-4227
9 holes, par 30
Located in the eastern foothills of the Jordanelle Reservoir, at the Outlaw, players can enjoy views of the glistening waters of the Jordanelle and the towering mountain peaks.
Soldier Hollow Golf Course (public)
1370 Soldier Hollow Drive, Midway
435-654-7442
Silver Course: 18 holes, par 72
Gold Course: 18 holes, par 72
$40- $50
Silver is the tamer of the two courses, slightly shorter with wider fairways, while the Gold has narrower, more undulating fairways, tee shots requiring longer carry and trickier greens.
Wasatch Mountain Golf Course (public)
975 West Golf Course Drive, Midway
435-654-0532
Lake Course: 18 holes, par 72
Mountain Course: 18 holes, par 71
$45-$50
Wasatch Mountain’s two courses offer serious variety, from the Lake’s gentle terrain to the Mountain’s dramatic elevation changes and potential wildlife sightings.
Mountain Dell Golf Course (public)
Interstate 80, Exit 134 in Parleys Canyon
801-582-3812
Lake Course: 18 holes, par 71
Canyon Course: 18 holes, par 72
$13- $58
This Salt Lake City-run municipal course offers a variety of affordable amenities, from lessons to play-until-sunset twilight rates.
Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club (private)
8770 Jeremy Ranch Road, Park City
801-531-9000
18 holes, par 72
Membership required
Nestled in Upper East Canyon of the Wasatch Mountains, Jeremy Ranch is the only Arnold Palmer Signature Course in Utah.
Park Meadows Country Club (private)
2000 Meadows Drive, Park City
435-649-2460
18 holes, par 72
Membership required
This Jack Nicklaus Signature course has been called one of the best courses in Utah and Park Record readers have selected its Hole 15 as the best in Park City multiple times.
Glenwild Golf Club (private)
7600 Glenwild Dr., Park City
435-615-9966
18 holes, par 71
Membership required
This course features a meandering creek with a series of lakes and shot values that enhance its playability and scenic appeal.
Promontory (limited public availability)
8758 N Promontory Ranch Road, Park City
888-458-6600
Pete Dye Canyon Course: 18 holes, par 72
Nicholas Painted Valley Golf Course: 18 holes, par 72
Limited open play at Pete Dye Canyon Course, $100-$250
Membership required at Nicholas
Painted Valley Golf Course Dye Canyon rewards accuracy and takes dramatic advantage of the rugged terrain, while the links-style Painted Valley rewards the ability to hit the ball an incredible distance.
Talisker Club, Talisker Tuhaye Course (private)
9875 N. Tuhaye Park Drive, Kamas
866-253-8538
18 holes, par 72
Membership required
Tuhaye is set against spectacular long-range views of Mount Timpanogos, Deer Valley’s ski runs and the shimmering waters of the Jordanelle Reservoir.
Victory Ranch (private)
7474 Victory Club Drive, Kamas
435-785-5030
18 holes, par 72
Membership required
The course features 400 feet of elevation change but of all the vistas on the course, the 360-degree panoramic view from the championship tee box on the 17th hole is the real jewel.
Red Ledges Golf Course (private)
205 Red Ledges Blvd., Heber City
877-733-5334
18 holes, par 72
Membership required
In addition to the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, Red Ledges boasts a family-friendly 12-hole Golf Park, with optional oversized cups and a layout that encourages bounces toward the hole.
