Educational Advantage and Granger School of Music pair up for the summer

JUNE CLASSES

9th Grade Geography

Dates: June 18-28

Schedule: Monday-Thursday noon-3 p.m.

Cost: $850 (includes instruction + course fee

11th Grade U.S. History

Recommended Stories For You

Dates: June 11-28

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 9-11:15 a.m.

Cost: $850 (includes instruction + course fee)

11th Grade Financial Literacy

Dates: June 18-28

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 1-3:30 p.m.

Cost: $650 (includes instruction + course fee)

*this is a half-credit class; students should plan to take another half-credit class if they want a parent release for the entire year.

JUNE SCIENCE TRIP

SCIENCE COURSE: Environmental Science

This course awards one science credit for students in grades nine to 12.

Want to earn credit while traveling to some of Utah's coolest sites? Students who take this class will explore Arches National Park, Canyon Lands, Indian Creek, and Bears Ears all while learning about Environmental Science. Students will even get to camp inside Arches National Park!

Mandatory trip meeting at Educational Advantage: June 5 from 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Trip Dates: June 11-15

Cost: $1,550 (includes all food, travel expenses, tent, transportation, park fees, course/teacher fees). Students can bring discretionary money for snacks or souvenirs.

JULY BACKPACKING TRIP

10th grade P.E./Health and Backpacking Skills

This course awards .5 PE credits & .5 Health credits to satisfy the 10th grade P.E./health requirement:

In this course students will fulfill their 10th grade P.E./Health requirement while learning essential skills for backpacking and camping, including principles of Leave No Trace. Students will be hiking in High Uinta wilderness. Each student will be assigned a topic beforehand and will organize and prepare an 5-7 minute presentation during the trip.

Mandatory trip meeting at Educational Advantage: June 25 5-5:45 p.m.

Trip Dates: July 18-21

Cost: $850 (includes course fees, instructor fee, snacks, campsite fees, and transportation).

*Students are responsible for acquiring & keeping track of their own gear and are asked to stick to the items on our packing list. Rentals through the University of Utah Outdoor Rec. department are great for students who need gear. Student must bring their own backpacking meals & water filter. There will be a gear check.

JULY CLASSES

10th Grade World Civilization

Dates: July 9-26

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 1-3:15 p.m.

Cost: $850 (includes instruction + course fee)

11th -12th Grade Physics

Dates: July 9-26

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 9-11:15 a.m.

Cost: $850 (includes instruction + course fee + materials)

12th Grade Governement and Sociology

Dates: July 9-26

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 9-11:15 a.m.

Cost: $850 (includes instruction + course fee)

8th Grade P.E. and Health

Dates: July 23-August 2

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 3-5 p.m.

Cost: $500 ( includes instruction + course fee)

*complete PE exercise log at home

AUGUST CLASSES

7th Grade Utah Studies

Dates: July 30-Aug. 9

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 9-11:15 a.m.

Cost: $550 (includes instruction + course fee)

8th Grade U.S. History

Dates: July 30-Aug. 9

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 9-11:15 a.m.

Cost: $550 (includes instruction + course fee)

*7th and 8th grade Social Studies have a book report and project to be completed outside of class. You may choose to Schedule tutoring at EA to get these two assignments done for an added fee.

AUGUST P.E. TRIP.

10th Grade P.E./Health + Daily Trips

Dates: Aug. 6-9

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. t o 5 p.m.

Cost: $700 (includes instruction + course fee)

*requires 6 students to carry

In this course students will earn credit for 10th grade PE and will enjoying daily excursions in Utah, including hiking, fishing, rock climbing, and mountain biking.

SUMMER CAMP: Grades 1-7

Summer is a great time for students to retain their reading, writing, and math skills, to catch up, or to get ahead. Students can sign up for our group sessions by the week or month OR can set up a custom Schedule based on their needs and/or availability.

*All sessions at Educational Advantage will focus on reading, writing, and math skills.

Students also have the opportunity to add a 1-hour group music lesson at Granger School of Music (next door to Educational Advantage). Each lesson will feature a different instrument and will be introductory in nature. Students will learn about the instrument, the music is produces, and will time to play!

*Students will explore electronic music production, voice, drums, piano, guitar and ukulele

Schedule: Tuesday / Thursday

Start Dates: June 11; June 18 and June 25

July 9; July 16; July 23; July 30

Aug. 6

NEW SUMMER CAMPS

OZOBOT CODING CAMP at Educational Advantage

[Grades 2-8]

Dates: Three options: June 18-21; July 9-12; July 30-Aug. 2

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 9-11 a.m.

Cost: $175/week

*We will provide Ozobots for students to use during this camp, however if they want their own, added fees will apply.

Learning to code has never been better. This camp provides students with an introduction to coding via Ozobots, tiny robots programmed and controlled by coding via markers, stickers, and app integration. Students will learn the basics of each platform and go through a variety of projects, even creating their own Ozobot map.

BUCKET DRUMMING at Granger School of Music

[Ages 7-14]

Dates: Three options: June 11-15; July 9-13; Aug. 6-10

Schedule: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (students to bring their own lunch)

Cost: $350 (includes instruction, bucket, drum sticks, snacks, and a Granger t-shirt)

Student's will work on a collaborative 'street drumming' percussion song on the buckets. Throughout the week, they will learn the basics of rhythm and street drumming and enjoy decorating their sticks and tie-dying a Granger School of Music shirt!

INSTRUMENT CREATION at Granger School of Music

[Ages 6-12]

Dates: Three options: June 18-22; July 16-20; Aug. 13-17

Schedule: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (students to bring their own lunch)

Cost: $350 (includes instruction, materials, snacks, and a Granger t-shirt)

Students will have fun building their own instruments from different household materials. Each day will feature building & decorating a new instrument as well as learning about the instrument & how to play it.

For information, visit educationaladvantage.com.