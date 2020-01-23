Sundance 2020: Strategic Sundancing

5 Tips on Getting Around

1: If you drove a car into town, park at your lodging or a park-and-ride location and don’t plan on using your car again until you leave.



2: Allow yourself enough time, and you can rely on the free shuttle service that runs on multiple routes (see the route maps, pages 54 and 55. Calculate how long it should take to get to your destination, then add an hour. You’ll probably use the Theater Loop most often, as it runs between Main Street and the primary venues



3: If your destination isn’t too far, walking may be the fastest way to get there. The 1.2-mile Poison Creek Trail, which runs from the Prospector neighborhood up to Main Street, is a good option. Just be sure you wear warm, flat boots with rubber soles.



4: Local taxi companies know shortcuts and routes that avoid the heaviest congestion.

*Park City Taxi (a.k.a. 649 Taxi) 800.649.8295 pickmeup@parkcitytaxi.com

*Four Seasons Concierge Transportation 435.657.5306

*The Driver Provider 800.700.2687 driverprovider.com

5: The rideshare companies you use at home may not be as reliable during Sundance. They will often recruit drivers from Salt Lake City and beyond, who won’t be familiar with local streets.

2 Ways to Stock Your Fridge

SHOP

Whole Foods, 6598 N. Landmark Dr.

All the usual suspects, plus a ramen bar, local beer, and seating made from repurposed ski lifts.



The Market at Park City, 1500 Snow Creek Dr.

Upscale grocery store carrying local products including Red Bicycle Bread. Bonus: The state liquor store is in the same parking lot.

Fresh Market, 1740 Park Ave.

The closest supermarket to downtown, open until 1 A.M.



ORDER

Store 2 Door, store2doorpc.com

Same-day grocery orders (for a late fee), house-made meals, plus alcohol, too.

All Seasons Grocery, allseasonsgrocery.com

Full-service delivery, groceries to booze, with an affinity for local brands.

Park City Grocery Express, parkcitygroceryexpress.com

Eco-conscious company with a reputation for speedy delivery and attention to detail.

The Grocery Girls, thegrocerygirls.com

Stocking condos for 17 years; also offering wine recommendations and snack platters.

8 Grab-and-Go Lunch Options

If you’re in Prospector:

Este Pizzeria, 1781 Sidewinder Dr.

(pizza by the slice)

Fairweather, 1270 Iron Horse Dr.

(organic and vegan sandwiches)



If you’re on Main Street:

Atticus, 738 Main St.

(pastries and coffee)

Riverhorse Provisions, 221 Main St.

(upscale breakfast sandwiches and bowls)

Main Street Deli, 525 Main St.

(Park City’s best sandwiches)

If you’re in Kimball Junction:

Vessel Kitchen, 1784 Uinta Way

(shakshuka and flatbread tacos)

Maxwells, 1456 Newpark Blvd.

(more pizza by the slice)

If you’re in Thaynes Canyon:

Element, 1400 Snow Creek Dr.

(inventive organic and vegan fare)

6 Local Tippling Tidbits

1: Bars and restaurants sell alcohol every day of the week to those over 21. If you’re in a restaurant you’ll need to order food with that drink.

2: Mixed drinks might seem less potent than back home; bartenders must use a device that limits the amount of booze to 1.5 oz. per drink.

3: Utah’s old 4% percent alcohol beer law has been overturned and 5% beer is now the norm. You can buy it at most grocery and convenience stores.

4: There are several state liquor stores in Park City—a small one in Old Town (460 Swede Alley), the motherlode (1550 Snow Creek Dr.), and another at Kimball Junction (1612 Ute Blvd.). All are closed on Sundays and holidays. Some hotels have their own package agencies. If you want a bottle of wine on a Sunday, try Old Town Cellars (890 Main St.).

5: Looking for local suds? Head to Wasatch Brewery (250 Main St.) for a bottle of Polygamy Porter, or Squatters (1900 Park Ave.), where Hells’ Keep Belgian Golden has snapped up a bunch of awards.

6: Utah’s DUI limit is 0.05 blood alcohol level, the strictest of any state.