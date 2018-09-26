Finding employees is a struggle for Summit County businesses

Every year it's a struggle to find employees to fill thousands of jobs in Park City, and keep them. Some businesses are increasing their wages to attract people. Bill Malone, of the Park City Chamber of Commerce/Bureau, says, "Some people will switch jobs for a dollar or two more an hour, but they don't take into account benefits."

Waiters, lifties, housekeepers, drivers, cooks, and every other position must be filled to maintain the resort economy. Wages are becoming more competitive because they have to be. Others devise incentives to retain employees for the whole season. Deer Valley Resort, for example, will give a year-end bonus of an extra $1 per hour for those who stick it out.

The Trump administration's immigration restrictions and fears of deportation are impacting that group of workers as well, as businesses traditionally rely on J-1 work visas for employees coming from other countries. Paid parking in Park City's Old Town is making some employees reassess their commutes, search for housing and their wages.