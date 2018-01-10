Get in touch with Park City’s natural side with Swaner Preserve and Ecocenter

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, in partnership with Utah State University, has weekly nature tours, classes, and lectures. Just north of Park City at Newpark at Kimball Junction, its mission is to preserve the land and human connection, educate the community about nature and nurture the ecosystem. Inside its 10,000-square foot building are interactive exhibits, a climbing wall, and gift shop. Head to the top of the tower and look out over the 1,200 acres of high meadows, and you might see coyote, elk, fox, and who knows what else. It's a great outdoor laboratory and attracts photographers, bird watchers, and families.

In 2015 Swaner taught over 2,000 students about the natural world, restored one mile of East Canyon Creek, planted 40 acres with native seeds, and removed invasive species from 75 acres. It has also hosted traveling exhibits, including the Utah Wilderness 50 photography show, and Mountain Lion! and has sponsored talks from leading naturalists.

Take a turn on the climbing wall every Sunday throughout the winter, or take a guided snowshoe tour out into the preserve. Learn about the hidden natural world within, or let a naturalist explain how every life form depends on each other. It's Craft Sunday for kids throughout the winter, and Little Naturalist classes on every other Monday. It's a wonderful outdoor laboratory.

For more information visit Swanerecocenter.org.