Get to know the best fishing spots around Summit County
January 10, 2018
Just because the temperatures have dropped and there's ice on the lakes and along the rivers doesn't mean the fish have gone anywhere. Take an excursion to the Weber River or the Provo River, a Blue Ribbon Fishery. Or sit in the sun on the ice on Deer Creek, Echo and Rockport reservoirs while the trout pounce on your lure. Either way, it's a great way to get outdoors, and scratch the fishing itch you may have during these short days.
If you need some help getting to, and finding the fish, this winter, contact one of these guide services.
Adventures at the Stillman Ranch – Oakley
RockyMtnRec.com, 435.645.7256
All Seasons Adventures
AllSeasonsAdventures.com, 435.649.9619
Jans Mountain Outfitters
Jans.com, 435.649.4849
North Forty Escapes Upper Weber Canyon
NorthFortyEscapes.com, 435.640.3239
Park City Anglers
ParkCityAnglers.com, 435.658.3474
Park City Fly Shop
ParkCityFlyshop.com, 435.645.8382
Park City On the Fly
ParkCityOnTheFly.com, 435.901.1639
Park City Outfitters
ParkCityOutfitters.com, 435.647.0677
Provo River Guide Service – Kamas
ProvoRiverGuides.com, 435.783.6559
Rocky Mountain Outfitters
RockyMtnOutfitters.com, 435.654.1655
Trout Bum 2
TroutBum2.com, 435.658.1166
Utah Pro Fly Fishing
UtahProFlyFishing.com, 801.376.0626
White Dog
GoWhiteDog.com, 435.645.5366
