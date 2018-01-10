Get to know the best fishing spots around Summit County

Just because the temperatures have dropped and there's ice on the lakes and along the rivers doesn't mean the fish have gone anywhere. Take an excursion to the Weber River or the Provo River, a Blue Ribbon Fishery. Or sit in the sun on the ice on Deer Creek, Echo and Rockport reservoirs while the trout pounce on your lure. Either way, it's a great way to get outdoors, and scratch the fishing itch you may have during these short days.

If you need some help getting to, and finding the fish, this winter, contact one of these guide services.

Adventures at the Stillman Ranch – Oakley

RockyMtnRec.com, 435.645.7256

All Seasons Adventures

AllSeasonsAdventures.com, 435.649.9619

Recommended Stories For You

Jans Mountain Outfitters

Jans.com, 435.649.4849

North Forty Escapes Upper Weber Canyon

NorthFortyEscapes.com, 435.640.3239

Park City Anglers

ParkCityAnglers.com, 435.658.3474

Park City Fly Shop

ParkCityFlyshop.com, 435.645.8382

Park City On the Fly

ParkCityOnTheFly.com, 435.901.1639

Park City Outfitters

ParkCityOutfitters.com, 435.647.0677

Provo River Guide Service – Kamas

ProvoRiverGuides.com, 435.783.6559

Rocky Mountain Outfitters

RockyMtnOutfitters.com, 435.654.1655

Trout Bum 2

TroutBum2.com, 435.658.1166

Utah Pro Fly Fishing

UtahProFlyFishing.com, 801.376.0626

White Dog

GoWhiteDog.com, 435.645.5366