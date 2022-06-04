GRILLED SQUASH SALAD
by Ysaac Ramirez
Even in Palm Springs when it reaches 120°F degrees in the summer, we still like to grill out. We just grill later in the evening when the sun has dropped behind the mountains. I’m a big fan of any grilled root vegetable or squash salad in the summer months. It’s also a great addition to the protein of your choice.
SALAD INGREDIENTS
2 straightneck (summer) squash
2 zucchini (summer) squash
1 English cucumber
Mint
Sliced almonds
Easter egg radishes
Most grocery stores have these squashes but I encourage you to source from your local farmers market. They usually carry a larger variety and some heirloom squash.
Wash squashes and the cucumber and cut them in half long ways. Place
on a platter and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil.
Using either a charcoal or gas grill, get the temperature up to around 500°F. This seems high, but you want to get good char marks and to cook them fast.
Place the squashes and cucumber on the grill, cut side down, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook for another 2 to 3 mins. You are looking for nice grill/char marks. They will still be a little firm, but that’s okay, they will continue to carry-over cook once you let them rest. You do not want to overcook them or you will end up with a soggy vegetable, and nobody
likes that.
Once they are cooled down cut them to any size that you feel comfortable
with. At the restaurant we cut them into an oblique shape.
SPICED YOGURT INGREDIENTS
1 cup Greek style yogurt (we use a local one from Straus Farms)
1 ¾ tsp. ground turmeric
2 tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. ground cayenne
½ tsp. ground ginger
1 ½ tsp. fresh lime juice
Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until everything is well incorporated.
SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE INGREDIENTS
About 3 Tbsp. finely chopped shallots
½ cup aged sherry vinegar (regular sherry vinegar will work)
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 ½ tsp. prepared horseradish
½ tsp. finely chopped fresh
thyme leaves
¼ cup very good olive oil
salt and pepper
Place shallots, sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, horseradish, and thyme leaves in a small mixing bowl. Whisk until everything is incorporated. Slowly add the olive oil and whisk until it is incorporated. Season with salt and pepper. This will be a broken vinaigrette, but that is what we are looking for.
TO ASSEMBLE SALAD
Place squash and cucumbers in a mixing bowl. Stir the vinaigrette and add it to the vegetables, adjusting seasoning to your preference. Spread the spiced yogurt on the bottom of a bowl or plate, and spread out into a circle. Place the dressed vegetables on top of the yogurt. Finish with fresh torn mint leaves, thinly sliced radishes, and almonds.
