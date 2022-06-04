GRILLED SQUASH SALAD

by Ysaac Ramirez

Even in Palm Springs when it reaches 120°F degrees in the summer, we still like to grill out. We just grill later in the evening when the sun has dropped behind the mountains. I’m a big fan of any grilled root vegetable or squash salad in the summer months. It’s also a great addition to the protein of your choice.

SALAD INGREDIENTS

2 straightneck (summer) squash

2 zucchini (summer) squash

1 English cucumber

Mint

Sliced almonds

Easter egg radishes

Most grocery stores have these squashes but I encourage you to source from your local farmers market. They usually carry a larger variety and some heirloom squash.

Wash squashes and the cucumber and cut them in half long ways. Place

on a platter and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil.

Using either a charcoal or gas grill, get the temperature up to around 500°F. This seems high, but you want to get good char marks and to cook them fast.

Place the squashes and cucumber on the grill, cut side down, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook for another 2 to 3 mins. You are looking for nice grill/char marks. They will still be a little firm, but that’s okay, they will continue to carry-over cook once you let them rest. You do not want to overcook them or you will end up with a soggy vegetable, and nobody

likes that.

Once they are cooled down cut them to any size that you feel comfortable

with. At the restaurant we cut them into an oblique shape.

SPICED YOGURT INGREDIENTS

1 cup Greek style yogurt (we use a local one from Straus Farms)

1 ¾ tsp. ground turmeric

2 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. ground cayenne

½ tsp. ground ginger

1 ½ tsp. fresh lime juice

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until everything is well incorporated.



SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE INGREDIENTS

About 3 Tbsp. finely chopped shallots

½ cup aged sherry vinegar (regular sherry vinegar will work)

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 ½ tsp. prepared horseradish

½ tsp. finely chopped fresh

thyme leaves

¼ cup very good olive oil

salt and pepper

Place shallots, sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, horseradish, and thyme leaves in a small mixing bowl. Whisk until everything is incorporated. Slowly add the olive oil and whisk until it is incorporated. Season with salt and pepper. This will be a broken vinaigrette, but that is what we are looking for.

TO ASSEMBLE SALAD

Place squash and cucumbers in a mixing bowl. Stir the vinaigrette and add it to the vegetables, adjusting seasoning to your preference. Spread the spiced yogurt on the bottom of a bowl or plate, and spread out into a circle. Place the dressed vegetables on top of the yogurt. Finish with fresh torn mint leaves, thinly sliced radishes, and almonds.

To read the complete Park City HOME Summer e-edition, click here .