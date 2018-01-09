Head up to a field of fresh powder with local heliski and snowcat operations

Imagine having your own ski lift. One that picks you up and whisks you back up to a new field of fresh powder. You can, for the right pass…

Park City Powder Cats & Heliski

Take a chopper or a cat into the wild, natural mountains. This is not for beginners, but if you can handle most terrain on the resorts, you'll do fine.

Park City Powder Cats operates on the 43,000-acre private Thousand Peaks Ranch near Oakley, and you'll ski the Western Uinta Mountains from early morning until the sun starts to drop. Prices run $489 during the peak season (January 23 – March 20), or the regular season $459 (January 22 – March 21).

For more information visit PCCats.com, or call 435.649.6596.

Powderbird

The Powderbirds have been flying skiers around the Wasatch for 40 years now, and they've gotten quite good at it. You'll find some magnificent powder lines, wide open bowls, and snowy glades. Your heart will race you to the bottom of a white mountain and then get a magic carpet back to the top.

It's pricey, but you'll remember it forever. Rates run from $1,260 to $1,540 per person or take a private tour for $6,900 per group. Powderbird operates from the Canyons Village base area of Park City Mountain.

For more information visit PowderBird.com, or call 801.742.2800.

Ski Utah Interconnect Adventure Tour

Good skiers can ski as many as six resorts in a day with expert guides. You will take runs down resort runs and backcountry terrain. For $325 per person, you'll have lunch, two guides, lift passes and transportation back to town. For more information visit SkiUtah.com.