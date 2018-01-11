Here are some tips to getting around in Park City

Getting around Park City couldn't be easier, if you don't rent a car that is. As the ski resorts close for the day and workers head home, the roads get busy. Add in a snowstorm, and you get the idea. But there's a solution: there's plenty of free, public transportation. You won't have to drive in snow, find a place to park, or find your way around. Many people who rent cars find out later that they left it parked the whole time.

The Bus

The Old Town Transit Center behind Main Street is your ticket to ride (though there is no fare!). You can find a bus to Park City Mountain Resort and Canyons Village, Deer Valley, and Kimball Junction. There's also a free trolley up and down Historic Main Street. You can even download the myStop Mobile application and receive real-time information about your bus. The new Kimball Junction Circulator will even get you around so you can get your shopping done. You can even catch the PC Connect bus for a ride into Salt Lake City too.

Parking

If you do drive, or rent a car, here are a couple of parking tips. For the first year the covered China Bridge parking structure (in Swede Alley behind Main Street) is pay parking, but there is some free parking still. The upper level of the Gateway Center garage is free with four-hour limits. The Sandridge and North Marsac lots are also free, with 24-hour limits. Most of the Old Town residential areas though are restricted for, well, residents, and a special pass is required. Of course, during the Sundance Film Festival things are much more restrictive. You don't want to drive then anyway.

Parking on Main Street is through a pay-and-display system, which is simple, though maybe a bit unusual. Find a parallel parking spot (sometimes not so easy), locate a nearby electronic kiosk, purchase parking time with a card or cash (it's $1.50 per hour with a three-hour limit), then put the receipt on your dashboard, and you're on your way. Flag down the Main Street Trolley anywhere along the street and take a load off your feet, and get a lift up the hill too. To make it even easier, download the app Go Park City, available both on iOS and Android, which will show you available parking in town. It's easy and free, and make sure you create your profile before you get to your destination so you aren't stuck typing in the cold.

Pedestrians

There are also lots and lots of trails and sidewalks that are kept plowed during the winter, so getting out and walking is sometimes a great and healthy option. Underpasses and special crossings put pedestrians first, and it's safe and easy to get around.

For more information, bus schedules and parking information visit parkcity.org