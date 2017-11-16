With Park City's record year last season, and Deer Valley's recent purchase, more and more visitors — and new residents — continue to stream into town. The changes have led to a significant increase in single-family home sales since last year, and a continually vibrant community, with its emphasis on outdoor sports, community and the arts. Our real estate report shows the latest

changes in third-quarter activity, while the rest of HOME magazine provides plenty of inspiration to create a home of your own.

Since 1981, the Sundance Film Festival has been drawing people out of their homes to screen movies (71,600 movie-lovers a ended last January), but in this issue, we focus on watching movies indoors, with our feature story on home theaters.

We also turn our attention to kids and their play spaces; local homebuilders and interior designers allowed their imaginations to soar, and, as a result, have created some unique areas in homes, where both kids and adults can hang out and enjoy some quality time, away from electronics.

Our fireplace pictorial shows plenty of ways to warm your great rooms and suites this winter, while our story on designer fabrics will show you there's a way to keep the sofa clean with both pets and kids jumping on and o the furniture.

And, for when the holidays get hectic, we've included a story on catering, as well as one on decorating your table. I don't know about you, but one of my favorite artistic home endeavors involves "decorating" my dining room table seasonally. In this issue, a local design company, Modern Design, joins PBS chef and national television personality Christy Rost to share ideas on how to make your holiday table sparkle.

Recommended Stories For You

When it comes to outdoor décor, Glenn Merlin Johnson o ers "dos" and "don'ts" on lighting. Meanwhile, Robin Whitney breaks all the rules of modern interior design with her slightly obsessive collection of 1950's items; don't miss her entertaining "Confessions of a Parkite Kitsch Collector."

This issue's luxury homes feature ski-in, ski-out properties. Even if we all can't a ord such comforts, at least we live and work in

a place where chairli s aren't too far from reach. And, for those looking to "live the life" in Park City, these homes o er spectacular views and design.

Of course, the holidays beg for gi s and goodies, so we included our sta 's picks for presents, as well as local restaurants' yummy dessert recipes.

So, se le in with a warm cup of tea, hot chocolate or co ee, and see what ideas our winter issue of HOME brings your way.

Here's to a season of happy holidays and deep turns with friends and family!