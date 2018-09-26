How to get around Summit County

Summit County Transit

People are getting out of their cars in Summit County like never before. The Park City/Summit County transit system boasts Utah's first all-electric transportation hub, powered by clean, renewable electricity. The new e-bikes, e-buses, and electric vehicles are powered by solar panels on the Kimball Junction transit center and Summit County Library. Plus, two DC Fast Chargers are provided on site to charge electric vehicles to full range in 20-30 minutes.

By 2022, Summit County plans to electrify at least half of its total fleet. And to set an example, three members of the Summit County Council now drive electric vehicles.

Parking

While paid parking in Old Town came as a shock to many locals and employees, it has changed the dynamic in people's behavior. Workers can take advantage of the new carpool parking program, the guaranteed ride home program, and a free, in-town park-and-ride lot for Main Street employees. "Last winter we saw 200 cars a night at the Homestake lot," says Park City Manager Diane Foster. "Our goal is 80 percent occupancy in paid parking."