Kids get their hands dirty at the Summit Community gardens

Would you like your child to spend time outdoors while learning about nature, gardening, and growing healthy food? If you answered yes, then our garden camps are perfect for you and your family this summer.

Summit Community Gardens is a local non-profit organization that operates a 1.5-acre community garden in Park City, centrally located in the Snyderville Basin, off of Old Ranch Road.

Our mission is to build and strengthen our community by educating, empowering, and providing an opportunity for people to grow their own food successfully and sustainably.

The kids' gardening camps at our community garden are held in conjunction with Basin Recreation and will run from 9-11 a.m. for four weeks during the summer.

They will be held on June 11-14, June 5-29, July 30-August 3 and August 6-10.

The camps are recommended for children ages seven to 12 years old.

Registration can be done on an individual week basis. Each weeklong camp will only cost $90 per child and is limited to 15 campers.

Children will learn about a different gardening theme each week with hands-on gardening activities – working in the garden, completing nature crafts, listening to stories and singing songs.

The garden camps can be paired with Basin's Summer Blast for a full day experience and we will take care of the transportation between camps.

Here is a brief description of the different themes being offered.

Garden Camp – Magnificent Mud 6/11-15

Clay and stones provide the perfect material to make a simple art sculpture to hide away in a secret garden. Children in this class will explore how clay comes from soil and can be turned into sculptures, paintings, and nature imprints to create all kinds of art. The group will have fun building a water wall from recycled materials to show how the power of water can wash clay away in the absence of plants and grasses.

Garden Camp – Fairy Fun 6/25-29

Gardens are magical especially when there are fairies to be found. In this class children will paint pots and build special fairy houses with furniture made from nature such as acorns and twigs. The class will also make beaded garden art and pinecone people to surround the fairies as they sleep.

Garden Camp – Sunshine and Eco Art 7/30-8/3

Did you know energy from the sun can be used to cook food and create art? In this class, children will engineer a solar oven to make a snack, create nature inspired sun prints, and make a sculpture to tell time. Items from the garden and nature will help the class fill their days with crafty sun-inspired art.

Garden Camp – Crafts and Critters 8/6-10

Gardens are full of all kinds of critters that inspire games and crafts for kids to create. In this class children will construct an insect sculpture from recycled materials, make a nature inspired tic-tac-toe game, and build a bug hotel to attract good bugs to a garden habitat.

Register today at http://www.summitcommunitygardens.org.