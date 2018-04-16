Leap into summer with Ballet West

The Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy at Park City, will offer an intensive program that is designed for serious students who desire individual instruction in a professional and caring environment.

This summer workshop guides students in their ballet technique as well as other dance forms that compliment a ballet artist.

Ballet Summer Workshop

The Ballet Summer Workshop will run July 9-26. It is an intensive program for ages 8 and older, with previous ballet training, that will run Monday through Thursday for three weeks from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuition: $600.00

Schedule:

Monday

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Conditioning

10:30 a.m.-noon: Ballet technique

Noon-1 p.m.: Repertory

1-1:30 p.m.: Break

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Jazz Technique

Tuesday

10:30 a.m.-noon: Ballet technique

Noon-1 p.m.: Variations

1-1:30 p.m.: Break

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Auxiliary classes (Ballroom, Acting for Dancers, Contemporary)

Wednesday

9:15-10:15 am: Conditioning

10:30 a.m.-noon: Ballet technique

Noon-1 p.m.: Repertory

1-1:30 p.m.: Break

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Character

Thursday

10:30 a.m.-noon: Ballet technique

Noon-1 p.m.: Variations

1-1:30 p.m.: Break

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Auxiliary classes (Ballroom, Acting for Dancers, Contemporary)

Children's Workshops

ages 3-17

Storm trooping for Boys

July 11, 18, 25: , ages 7-10, Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $45

This is an athletic class just for boys that combines agility, flexibility, jumping, leaping as well as choreographed dance battle with light sabers

Story Book Camp

— Ages 3–6 June 25-28 or August 6-9

Monday through Thursday 9:30 am–12:00pm Fee $20.00

In this ever popular camp the fairy tales of childhood come to life through movement, creativity, and imagination! In addition to ballet, creative movement, rhythm, and music skills, the activities are designed to teach our youngest dancers what being a real Prince and Princess is all about – being kind, loving, and helpful, as well as being empowered, and independent. Healthy snacks and crafts are included each day with a special in-studio performance held on the last day.

Pop Star Workshop for Boys and Girls Ages 7-10

June 25-28 or August 6-9

Monday – Thursday 12:30 to 3:30pm Fee: $20

This fun filled energetic camp includes dancing and singing to current popular music. Dancers will focus on dance skills including musicality, coordination, and movement memory while incorporating fun and exciting choreography. Dancers will have an opportunity to show off their "Pop Star" style in a closing performance.

Dance Camp for Boys and Girls Ages 11-17

June 25-28 or August 6-9

Monday through Thursday 12:30 to 3:30pm Fee $20.00

This camp offers beginning through intermediate training in jazz, contemporary, tap and ballet. Each day begins with strength, flexibility, and technique work, followed by progressions, turns, and leaps. In addition, dancers will be challenged with combinations and choreography. Dancers will showcase their skill and artistry in a closing performance.

Ballet for Ice Skaters

Monday, 4:30-6:00 pm, Cost: $130 (punch card for 10 classes) classes begin June 11th through August 6th.

Adult Ballet Class

Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00-10:30 am Cost: $130 (punch card for 10 classes) on going. Intermediate Ballet class for Adults ages 18+

Academy Camp

Aug. 13-16: required for performance teams.

To register or for information, call 801-869-6970 or online at http://www.balletwestacademy.org.