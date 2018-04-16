Learn about keeping safe during camp

Created by Summit County Attorney's Office Investigator Christina Sally, Camp Safety provides safety information and tools for children entering elementary school (kindergarten or first grade) in the fall.

Camp Safety provides a fun environment with age appropriate activities to help children learn necessary safety skills. Volunteers include members of the Park City Police Department, Summit County Sheriff's Office, and youth in the community. Children receive Camp Safety t-shirts and other camp items. Snacks provided daily. Parents are provided information daily about what is learned each day and how to talk to their children about sensitive topics.

The camps will cover the following:

• Bicycle safety

• Fire safety — including a presentatio from the Park City Fire District

• Stranger Danger and keeping yourn body safe

• Anti bullying

• Lost children — what to do

Camp Safety will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13-Friday, Aug. 17, at Basin Recreation, 5715 Trailside Drive.

The cost is $90 for the week, with proceeds benefiting Summit County Children's Justice Center.

Scholarships are available.

Register by contacting Christina Sally at 435-615-3829 or emailing csally@summitcounty.org. The camp is limited to 26 children.