Learn: Park City summer activities that stoke curiosity

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter

What was this place like before the first settlers put down roots? Well, to find out, gaze across this 1,200-acre wetland and watch a crane nurture an egg, see a fox trot through the tall grass, or just take in the beauty of the natural setting. Utah State University ‘s Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter realizes their mission, to preserve the land and human connection, educate the community about nature, and nurture the ecosystem. And they do that well.

Inside their 10,000 square-foot building are interactive exhibits, a climbing wall, and gift shop. Plus, they offer wildlife viewing, nature tours, summer camps, evening lectures, and environmental education. Take a pond walk, and learn about the hidden world within, or let a naturalist explain how every life form depends on every other. It’s a wonderful outdoor laboratory.

Activities and events Saturday Morning Nature Walks

Saturdays • 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Join a guide and learn about the wetland animals and plants. $10 Fireflies in Utah display

Ongoing. Swaner’s Craft Sunday

Sundays • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bring your kids for a nature themed craft. • Free Climbing Wall

Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m. $5

For more information visit SwanerEcocenter.org.

Park City Museum

From the early mining industry to the advent of the ski industry to the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, you’ll learn about it all at the Park City Museum. This collection of photographs, videos, events, tours and artifacts bring the past to life. Marvel at the scale model, two-story cutawayof the 19th century Mega Mine. Don’t miss the Territorial Jail downstairs, if you dare. Its dank rooms and barred cells are both spooky and 100% authentic. Climb aboard the Skier Subway, marvel at a refurbished stagecoach, and listen to locals talk about the “good ol’ days.” If you’d like to stay active, you can also take a historic one- hour walking tour. Explore Historic Main Street and learn about the architecture, people, and notable events that made Park City what it is today. Tours leave the Park City Museum; groups of more than nine people need to make reservations at least three weeks in advance.

For more information, visit ParkCityHistory.org.

Libraries

Park City Library – 1255 Park Avenue

For over 100 years, the Park City Library has been putting books in people’s hands. There are dozens of free programs, from photography, to computer education, to music and even poetry nights. There are plenty of weekly children’s summer programs as well. Library cards are free for Park City residents ages 5-18 years old.

For more information, visit ParkCityLibrary.org.

Summit County Library

The Summit County Library’s three branches are full of books, technology, and information. All branches provide free Wi-Fi and public computer access. Temporary residents can get a library card for a $25 refundable deposit. There are storytime hours, Baby Rhyme Time, book clubs, and a Mother-Daughter Book Group among other events. At the Kimball and Coalville branches, you can watch a Summer Afternoon movie. The Bookmobile also services outlying areas, plus the new Henefer remote locker provides an efficient way to check books out and return them without making the drive.

For more information, schedules, and events visit SummitCounty.org.

