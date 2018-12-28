Liquor Laws

Times have changed in Utah, so rest assured you can find a drink here in Park City. In fact, we have a long history of saloons, given the thousands of miners who once worked here. You'll even find a burgeoning craft beer and spirits industry. The rules might be a bit different than they are at home, so here are a few things you might keep in mind:

Drinking Age

You must be at least 21 years of age, period. You may not consume liquor in a park, bus or public building. That includes walking down Main Street in Park City. The legal limit to drive a vehicle is .08%, but, as of December 30, that limit drops to .05% following a legislative alcohol reform that took place the year before. Call a rideshare or have a friend drive you home if that's your case. Beer

Utah beer will differ in strength depending on whether it's purchased in a Utah state liquor store, or commercial outlet. Grocery and convenience stores are all less than 4% ABV (or 3.2 percent alcohol by weight). Anything stronger must be purchased from an establishment with a full liquor license or one of the three state-run stores in the Park City area.

Restaurants

In restaurants with limited service liquor licenses, wine and heavy beer (over 3.2%) may be served from 11:30 a.m. to midnight. They require customers to order a meal or appetizer along with their drinks. Clubs and bars

Bars in Utah are for adult social drinking. You aren't required to order food, but it must be available. They serve all types of alcohol, and beer may be served from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. A beer-only establishment, called a tavern, can serve 3.2% beer from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Private parties

Individuals and organizations hosting private social, business, or recreational events or functions are not required to obtain a permit from the state if the event is not open to the general public, and alcohol is provided to invited guests without cost.