Liquor Laws
Yes, you can find a drink in Utah
December 28, 2018
Times have changed in Utah, so rest assured you can find a drink here in Park City. In fact, we have a long history of saloons, given the thousands of miners who once worked here. You'll even find a burgeoning craft beer and spirits industry. The rules might be a bit different than they are at home, so here are a few things you might keep in mind:
Drinking Age
You must be at least 21 years of age, period. You may not consume liquor in a park, bus or public building. That includes walking down Main Street in Park City. The legal limit to drive a vehicle is .08%, but, as of December 30, that limit drops to .05% following a legislative alcohol reform that took place the year before. Call a rideshare or have a friend drive you home if that's your case.
Beer
Utah beer will differ in strength depending on whether it's purchased in a Utah state liquor store, or commercial outlet. Grocery and convenience stores are all less than 4% ABV (or 3.2 percent alcohol by weight). Anything stronger must be purchased from an establishment with a full liquor license or one of the three state-run stores in the Park City area.
Restaurants
In restaurants with limited service liquor licenses, wine and heavy beer (over 3.2%) may be served from 11:30 a.m. to midnight. They require customers to order a meal or appetizer along with their drinks.
Clubs and bars
Bars in Utah are for adult social drinking. You aren't required to order food, but it must be available. They serve all types of alcohol, and beer may be served from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. A beer-only establishment, called a tavern, can serve 3.2% beer from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Private parties
Individuals and organizations hosting private social, business, or recreational events or functions are not required to obtain a permit from the state if the event is not open to the general public, and alcohol is provided to invited guests without cost.
Liquor stores
Aside from a restaurant, bar, or other facility with a liquor license, the only place to purchase wine, liquor or full-strength liquor is from a state-operated liquor store. The state stores are not open Sundays and holidays.
Manufacturers
High West Distillery 703 Park Avenue
Utah state liquor stores
1550 Snow Creek Drive, (435) 649-7254
460 Swede Alley, (435) 649-3293
1612 Ute Boulevard (Kimball Junction), (435) 658-0860
