Little Miners Montessori summer camps

Little Miners Montessori was founded in 2001 with the intention to cultivate a love of learning and provide an environment that nurtures each child's individual process while connecting children to an educational and diverse community.

Summer Camp at Little Miners Montessori is an indoor and outdoor extravaganza and a special time for children to enjoy the Little Miners campus and teachers in a playful and imaginative way.

Incoming students are encouraged to attend and all interested children ages 3 to 8 years are welcome.

Camps are held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for each camp is $205 per week.

All camps take place at the Little Miners Montessori campus located at 1091 E Beehive Dr. Please see the themes and schedule below for Summer 2018.

July 9-13: Water World

Recommended Stories For You

Grab your snorkel and dive into a week of underwater adventure! This week we will learn about the important element of water and why water is essential for life on Earth. We will study a variety of aquatic creatures that share the different bodies of water that surround us! Join us to discover more about water through science, art, and play as we evoke our inner Jacques Cousteau!

July 16-20: Mexican Fiesta

Come join us for a Mexican fiesta full of dancing, laughter, festivities, games, and yummy Mexican food! Learn about Mexico's rich culture filled with pride, unique traditions and celebration. From piñatas to sombreros, this is a fiesta not to be missed!

July 23 – 27: Little Picassos

Is your child an art lover? A young Picasso or Monet? Join us for a week of creativity and expression through a combination of drawing, painting, collage, sculpture, and ceramics! Your child will learn about famous artists who have inspired young minds of today. This camp is guaranteed to be an artsy good time!

July 30 – Aug 3: Island Getaway

Get your passports ready for an unforgettable adventure to paradise! Join us as we explore many of the worlds beautiful islands – Bora Bora, Tahiti, the Galapagos, and more! Learn how islands were formed and how they may occur in oceans, seas, lakes, and river. Throughout the week we will discover a variety of animals that depend on this ecosystem for survival!

For more information visit http://www.littleminers.org.