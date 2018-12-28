Live Music Venues

Along with concert series, festivals, and shows, there's plenty of live music in Park City for visitors and locals alike. While many restaurants, hotels, and lodges offer music in their lounges, here's a quick peek at some of the more notable venues.

DeJoria Center, Kamas

Just 16 miles out of town, this concert hall hosts musicians in a country setting.

Downstairs, 625 Main Street

An urban lounge in the mountains, with great DJs and an electric atmosphere. For more information visit DownstairsPC.com.

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Since 1920, this iconic theater has hosted local and national acts.

O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge, 268 Main Street

O.P. calls itself a "cocktail lounge & music hall with outlaw roots." Join them for award-winning drinks and incredible music acts. For more information visit OPRockwell.com.