Live Music Venues
December 28, 2018
Along with concert series, festivals, and shows, there's plenty of live music in Park City for visitors and locals alike. While many restaurants, hotels, and lodges offer music in their lounges, here's a quick peek at some of the more notable venues.
DeJoria Center, Kamas
Just 16 miles out of town, this concert hall hosts musicians in a country setting.
Downstairs, 625 Main Street
An urban lounge in the mountains, with great DJs and an electric atmosphere. For more information visit DownstairsPC.com.
Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street
Since 1920, this iconic theater has hosted local and national acts.
O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge, 268 Main Street
O.P. calls itself a "cocktail lounge & music hall with outlaw roots." Join them for award-winning drinks and incredible music acts. For more information visit OPRockwell.com.
Park City Live, 427 Main Street
The rockingest spot in town, with national and international acts energizing town. Built as the War Veterans Memorial Building in 1940, this large venue is the hub of nightlife, with exceptional audio, visuals, and well-stocked bars.. Where else will you see acts like Stevie Nicks, Snoop Dogg, Shawn Colvin, and Macklemore? There's even a VIP section along the mezzanine, and they host a number of events during the Sundance Film Festival. For more information visit ParkCityLive.net.
Park City Mountain Resort
There are dozens of bands performing winter afternoons at Legends, the Payday Deck, The Corner Store, and the Canyons Village Stage. For more information and a schedule visit ParkCityLiveMusic.com.
The Silver Star Cafe, 1825 Three Kings Drive
An intimate cafe for food and live music in a historic location at the base of the mountains. Think of it
as Park City's version of Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, where blues, folk, and jazz performers from near and far take the stage. For more information visit TheSilverStarCafe.com.
The Spur, 352 Main Street
A Western saloon with live music nightly. It's a locals' favorite, and rightly so. It's intimate and chill, with a small dance floor. For more information visit TheSpurBarAndGrills.com.
