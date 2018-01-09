Make some new furry friends on a dogsledding adventure
January 9, 2018
And for a totally different adventure, book a ride on a dogsled in the snowy mountains behind a pack of running dogs. You'll stay warm as you zip up trails, through the woods, and back again. Here are a number of ways to do just that:
All Seasons Adventures
Go for an hour or more with Maren and Racer Gibson, with their rescued sled dogs. For more information visit AllSeasonsAdventures.com or call 888.649.9619.
Luna Lobos Dog Sledding
These Iditarod and rescue dogs will take you on a breath-taking adventure. Go for an hour or half a day with these experienced mushers. For more information, visit LunaLobos.com or call 435.783.3473. This is a local dog sled operation with Fernando Ramirez, who has been racing sled dogs since he was a kid.
Rocky Mountain Dog Sledding
Warm yourselves around a toasty campfire and sip hot drinks in a heated tent before you head out along a 9,000-acre playground along the Weber River.
For more information visit RockyMtnRec.com or call 800.303.7256.
