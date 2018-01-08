Make sure the whole family has the skills to enjoy your time at Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley Resort's ski school is one of the best. The youngest age group, 3-year-olds, receive one-on-one lessons, while the ratio for 4-year-olds is two students per instructor. The ratios increase by age group, hitting the maximum of eight students per instructor for 13-to 18-year-olds. About 70 percent of the ski school clients are children, so there are a number of programs for our youngest skiers. With over 600 ski instructors; private and customized lessons are also available.

