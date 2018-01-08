Make sure the whole family has the skills to enjoy your time at Deer Valley Resort
January 8, 2018
Deer Valley Resort's ski school is one of the best. The youngest age group, 3-year-olds, receive one-on-one lessons, while the ratio for 4-year-olds is two students per instructor. The ratios increase by age group, hitting the maximum of eight students per instructor for 13-to 18-year-olds. About 70 percent of the ski school clients are children, so there are a number of programs for our youngest skiers. With over 600 ski instructors; private and customized lessons are also available.
LESSONS
Private Ski Lessons (lift tickets not included)
Intro to skiing … 8:50 – 9:50 a.m. … $173
AM w/ 1-5 skiers … 9 a.m.-12 p.m. … $605
PM w/ 1-5 skiers … 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. … $575
Full day … 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. … $920
Customized lessons … $210 per hour
Group Ski Lessons (Maximum 4 students, 18 +, lift tickets not included)
Max 4 Morning (First timer – advanced beginner)
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. … $192
Max 4 Afternoon (All ability)
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. … $192
Group Ski Lessons for Children (includes lift ticket and lunch)
Fawn Special … 3 years … $240
Bambi Club … 4 years … $240
Reindeer Club … 5-6 years … $272
Adventure Club … 7-12 years … $272
Teen Escape … 13-17 years … $246
Specialty Clinics – Mahre Training Center Ski Camps
3-Day Camps … (Jan. 26-28, Feb. 2-4) … $1,020
5-Day Camps … (Feb. 5-9) … $1,565
Mountain Host-complimentary mountain tours for intermediate skiers
10:00 a.m. … Base of Carpenter Express
1:30 p.m. … Base of Sterling Express
Childrens' Center (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., includes lunch)
Infants … 2-11 months … $152
Little Tots … 12-18 months … $147
Big Tots … 19-23 months … $147
Little Kids … 2 years … $147
