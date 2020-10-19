Mile Post 2020: Day of giving returns for 10th year

Organizers celebrate Live PC Give PC in 2019.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

For an area that houses more than 42,000 people and measures under 2,000 square miles, Summit County boasts a robust nonprofit community.

More than 120 organizations offer various services involving arts, health care, animal welfare and social service, just to name a few.

In 2010, one of these nonprofits, the Park City Community Foundation, established Live PC Give PC, a designated day of giving each fall.

The idea, which still stands today, was to give residents an opportunity to donate to their favorite organizations, said Christine Coleman, communications and marketing director for Park City Community Foundation.

“It’s one of the many things we do to help solve our community’s challenges,” Coleman said. “This is also a key fundraiser for our nonprofits, many of which rely on Live PC Give PC as their big giving day.”

This year’s fundraiser is more important than in the past because of the impact the novel coronavirus has had on nonprofits, according to Coleman.

“Many of them have had to cancel fundraising galas and all sorts of events,” she said. “We are encouraging these nonprofits who have lost funding because of canceled fundraisers to make Live PC Give PC their day more than ever.” Since Live PC Give PC has primarily been an online-donation event, donors won’t have any problem opening up their laptops, phones and tablets to give a few dollars to these nonprofits, Coleman said.

“That’s the core of the giving day, and we’re thrilled that has allowed this to happen in a time when so many other events have had to cancel,” she said.

Still, the Park City Community Foundation has also made some coronavirus-influenced changes to give donors a unique Live PC Give PC experience.

“Live PC Give PC is kind of a scrappy, fun event, and we want to keep that tone intact,” she said.

One of the new tweaks this year will be a vehicle parade that will wind through many Park City and Summit County neighborhoods. The parade will include sponsors and participating nonprofits.

“One of the nonprofits is Mountain Town Music, and they will set up socially distanced, live music stops all over town,” Coleman said.

Another new element will be a livestream on the Park City Community Foundation’s website featuring live music, interviews with donors and nonprofit workers and real-time donation updates.

Since its inception, Live PC Give PC — which will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, this year — has raised more than $12.7 million, Coleman said.

Last year alone, the event raised $2.4 million for the 117 participating organizations, she said. While the Park City Community Foundation is expecting more than 120 nonprofits to join the fun this year, Coleman said the focus isn’t the amount of money raised but the amount of unique donors.

“We are hoping to get 5,500 unique donors to help us celebrate our 10th anniversary,” she said. “We think the nonprofit community benefits everyone who lives, works and plays here. So, we’re hoping everybody will go the extra mile this year to help us surpass our goals.”

For more information, visit parkcitycf.org.